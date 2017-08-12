Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 4? [Spoilers]

Things got very dirty on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 this week, as alliances are clearly starting to show their strength. Couples were broken up and knives were stabbed in other people’s backs, but who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 for episode 4? Get the results in our The Challenge XXX spoilers below.

Last week on The Challenge XXX, we saw the introduction of the Double Cross, a chance of luck with drawing to see who headed into the elimination challenge. We saw Briana and Derrick H. lose the challenge and both headed to the Redemption House. Then we had a team challenge for the new week and it was the blue team losing, as now Kailah, Derrick K., Camila, Bananas, Jenna, Jordan, Britni, Nelson, Jemmye, and Tony face the Double Cross for Episode 4.

Drunken Drama

They all go out for some drinks and fun. Cory and Johnny Bananas have a conversation and are talking smack to each other. Apparently Nelson, in his drunk state, feels the need to step in and wants to fight. Security comes in and takes Nelson away. Back at the house, Tony is drunk and makes a comment to Cara Maria about her looking like his mother at 60. She is upset and ready to vote him. Bananas intercedes and tries to calm down the situation, as Tony is blackout drunk and wants to leave. Cara Maria wants to vote him in, but Bananas said Tony has mommy issues and kids at home to play for.

Nominations

TJ Lavin comes into the house and time for the nominations to take place on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. For the guys, the votes go to Ammo, Johnny Bananas and Tony, but Ammo gets the most votes and will head to the Presidio. For the girls, it is a vote between Camila and Kailah. It is Kailah with the most votes, so she is heading to the Presidio.

Double Cross

The losing team from last week’s challenge will be drawing crosses on The Challenge XXX. If they draw the double cross, they are safe and get to chose someone to go against Ammo and Kailah. For the girls, Jemmye gets the double cross and she sends in Jenna, which everyone is shocked by. For the guys, Nelson gets the double cross and he sends in Tony. This upsets Cory, as the plan was to send in Bananas.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “The Great Escape.” They will use climbing pegs to climb a 20-foot wall. At the top of the wall, there is a trough of mud. The first one up the wall gets to tip the trough onto their opponent. The clean one wins this challenge on The Challenge XXX.

Results

The girls are up first on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. Kailah seemed to be frazzled on this one and Jenna had the lead, but Kailah pulls it together and wins this challenge and Jenna has been eliminated. For the guys, Tony gets to the top and is reaching for the trough, but he slips and falls off the wall. This gives Ammo the chance to get to the top and he tips the trough and wins. That means Tony is eliminated.

