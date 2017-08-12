‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: One Showmance Is An Act In ‘BB19’ House, Veto Results Hold Key To Survival?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from overnight in the house present some interesting information. The BB19 cast made it seem like there were three showmances taking place, but one of them may just be an act. A report by fan site Joker’s Updates relayed a conversation that Kevin Schlehuber and Elena Davies were having late Friday evening (August 11). Kevin asked Elena if she is “an item” with Mark Jansen, to which she stated that they are not.

It’s possible Elena is trying to distance herself from Mark as the Veto Competition approaches because this is a week where she might just be at risk of getting evicted. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some key Big Brother 19 spoilers were revealed on Friday, as the latest Nomination Ceremony was hosted by Alex Ow. Alex nominated Elena Davies and Jason Dent for eviction, with the pair joining Matt Clines on the block. Matt finished last place in the Temptation Competition to become an automatic nominee during Week 7.

In addition to all of the more important Big Brother 19 spoilers, there is a bit of drama about who would play for Elena Davies in the Veto Competition. Paul Abrahamian, Cody Nickson, and Mark Jansen each volunteered at different times to help out Elena. Each one of them stated that they would use it to save Elena, giving her a lot of options when the Power of Veto is up for grabs. The two additional people who will join Elena, Jason, Alex, and Matt in the Veto Competition will be decided early on Saturday.

The good news for Elena Davies is that she finally gets to stop being a Have Not in the BB19 house. She has been on slop for the past two weeks, so maybe with a day of real food in her stomach, she will be able to start playing the game better. Elena has a very difficult decision to make if her chip gets drawn at the Veto player selection, as she could control the future of Cody Nickson in the game. If Cody doesn’t get his own name selected, the only way for him to play for the Power of Veto is with the help of Elena. Otherwise, he could be a “backdoor” nominee.

His sense of humor is very subtle…. “hold that thought” and now this…. #bb19 ty @KarenySez for catching this pic.twitter.com/VgjT9eAanL — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 12, 2017

Fans rooting for the relationship of Mark Jansen and Elena Davies are going to soon hear the bad news about her thoughts in these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers, but it’s also possible that she just lied to Paul Abrahamian and Kevin Schlehuber. Maybe Elena thinks that admitting she is in a showmance is a quick way to get a target on her back and that she really does consider herself and Mark to be an item. It’s also possible that Elena is just using Mark to get further in the game, as that is a strategy people like Paulie Calafiorie used BB18.

Alex Ow will certainly have a lot of choices when the Veto results are revealed, especially if she finds a way to win it herself (again). Keeping complete control of the nominations would allow her to either target one of the current nominees or put a different plan into action. Would Alex see this as an opportunity to finally evict Paul Abrahamian? Or would she take the safer route and be the person who finally eliminated Cody Nickson for good? Either way, the Big Brother 19 spoilers from Saturday will likely predict the first BB19 jury member.

[Featured Image By CBS]