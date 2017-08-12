‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Spoilers: Will Maggie And Jackson Really Get Together?

New romance is in the air on Grey’s Anatomy. The Season 13 finale teased a potential romance between Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), and it sounds like it actually might happen when the show returns this fall. Will Maggie and Jackson take their friendship to the next level in Season 14?

According to Pop Culture, McCreary recently sat down and opened up about Maggie’s potential romance with Jackson. The actress admitted that the pairing came as a huge surprise to her and Williams. She also believes that surprises like this are what make Grey’s Anatomy so special and full of rich characters. McCreary stopped short, however, of revealing whether or not Maggie and Jackson become a thing next season.

“Maggie and Jackson have a lot of interesting points of connection and whatever winds up happening between them, whether it’s romantic or not, we haven’t really seen them engage that much as characters,” she explained. “That’ll be a great way to get to know each of them, to get a little bit more into their psyches and their histories and their desires and what makes them laugh and just get to know them a little bit better.”

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 finale featured a scene where April (Sarah Drew) commented on the possible romance between Jackson and Maggie. The comment was a major tease for the characters and fans have been hoping that it will come to fruition sooner rather than later. If the two end up getting together, then McCreary is thrilled about getting to work alongside Drew in years to come.

“Anything that gets me more scenes with Sarah Drew, who is one of my very favorite people on the planet, I’m happy to do it. I have no idea that’s going to go in, but those are two more characters who have not had a lot of meaningful interaction and this might really give us a chance to get each of them differently and better,” she shared. “I think it’s just ripe for a lot of really great possibilities.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season will begin right where it left off after the explosion in the hospital. This means that Maggie will likely be thinking about what April said and processing what she thinks about Jackson. Whether or not the two actually get together remains to be seen, but it sounds like Grey’s Anatomy is going to explore their options at the very least.

“The truth is that still remains to be seen,” McCreary concluded.

McCreary added that there are plenty of reasons why Maggie and Jackson shouldn’t get together, but those same reasons will also create a lot drama, which is exactly what the show is all about. It also lines up with real life situations and is a great opportunity to teach the characters a few life lessons along the way.

Of course, Maggie hooking up with Jackson is also a great way to see them interact with characters they usually don’t spend time with. Although the romance could end horribly, it would be nice to see Maggie and April interacting on a regular basis.

Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy is scheduled to premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.

