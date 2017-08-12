‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: James Reynolds Talks About Abe’s Arrest, What Have Eli And Valerie Done?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased there would be a shocking arrest. Recently, it was discovered that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) have to publicly handcuff Abe Carver. The mayor insists he is innocent. However, actor James Reynolds explained that there is good evidence against Abe. It turns out that two unlikely Salem residents are responsible for the arrest. Those people are Eli (Lamon Archey) and his mother, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Grant). What have they done and can they fix this mistake before it’s too late?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, James Reynolds discussed the storyline with Abe Carver. It has been a long time since the character was the focus of something huge. Besides parenting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) and dating Valerie, he hasn’t had much else going on. That is changing with new head writer Ron Carlivati. In the next few weeks, expect to see Abe on the other side of the jail cell.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the whole investigation into Abe being Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) partner in crime stems from jewelry. Last week, fans saw Abe give his girlfriend a pair of expensive earrings. There was also a sneak peek photo of the major handing the heart specialist a box that contained a sparkly necklace. Valerie told him that the gifts were too much. However, Abe insisted and loved seeing her smile.

Unfortunately, the lavish gifts are a red flag to Eli Grant, who is not only Valerie’s son, but is also an FBI agent. Eli, along with Lani Price (Sal Stowers), is working hard to identify Dario’s money laundering partner. Eli goes back to the police department and discovers that Abe has been spending quite a bit of money lately. More than what is reasonable for a widowed mayor with a son in college.

It's not work when you're hanging out with your friends. ❤ #DAYS ????: @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives spoilers state that Eli shares his suspicions with the other members of the police department. Rafe and Hope are forced to place Abe under arrest. Making the situation even worse is that the handcuffs go on while Abe is in a public place, right in front of everyone.

“It’s shocking, and also a very public arrest. Since Abe is a well-known public figure in Salem, he has two ways that he can react to the arrest. You either accept it with shame, or you do it with dignity. Abe chooses the dignified way. He professes his innocence, but they have some pretty good evidence.”

Break time is code for checking messages and taking selfies. ???? #DAYS ????: @thaaopenghlis A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Abe is taken to the police station, booked, and put inside of a jail cell. He spent his career putting criminals behind bars. However, now he is on the other side of the cell. Did Abe Carver get in over his head with expenses, especially having a special needs child in college? Or is he being set up by a sinister Salemite on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]