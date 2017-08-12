Jennifer Aniston Asks Ex, Pitt, For Career Advice Amid Rumors Actor Reconciling With Jolie?

Surprising details about the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce have surfaced that suggest the estranged A-list couple may be reconciling. The couple parted ways last September when Jolie made an announcement she would be seeking full custody of their six children and filing for divorce after an incident on a private jet.

The said incident reportedly involved an intoxicated Pitt lunging at their 15-year-old son Maddox. Since this point, Brad has received addiction counselling for his drinking and has reportedly turned a new leaf. Additionally Jolie and the Allied star have been working more amicably toward the best situation for the whole family.

Of course any talk about Brad and Angelina is incomplete without talk of Jennifer Aniston. It’s been 12 years since Jolie swooped in and won Pitt over from the Friends star and when the UN special envoy announced she was splitting from Brad, all of the history, including how Angelina and the heartthrob began, resurfaced.

Despite the claims that Aniston lost Pitt to Jolie, the beauty insists that she and the actor were over long before Brad and Angelina began their romance. Jen also insists that she and Brad are amicable and recent rumors even claim that Aniston, who is now happily married to Justin Theroux, has been asking her ex career advice.

Life & Style noted that Aniston has opted to make her return to television after focusing mainly on film for over a decade. A source claims that Jen made this decision based on advice offered to her from Brad Pitt.

Although Brad’s time spent in therapy was linked to his issues in his marriage with Jolie and because of his alcoholism, the source insists that the whole experience helped the star to be more open about his feelings. This led to Pitt offering Aniston an apology for hurting her so many years back.

The publication relayed the words of the source.

“[He] apologized [to Jen] for all the heartbreak. He doesn’t usually open up like that, but through therapy and recovery, he’s learned to express his feelings. He addressed all the hurt he caused her.”

“He got sober to try and win her back…and that’s all she ever wanted.”https://t.co/XiLHPgO2ct — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) August 9, 2017

It seemed fitting after this point that Aniston take advice from Pitt who has recently starred in War Machine on Netflix. Brad shared that he believed the script for the TV show Jen was thinking about starring in is hilarious and let her know that television “has been attracting Hollywood’s best lately…”

Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Photo with Jennifer Aniston on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary https://t.co/Fp7OVhCh3x — People (@people) August 6, 2017

So if the rumors are true, things are on the upswing for the trio who have seen so much drama over the years. The latest about Jolie and Pitt is that “the divorce is off,” as a recent Daily Mail headline reads.

[Featured Image By Kevin Winter/ Getty Images]