Guam Governor Eddie Baza Calvo Is Told By Trump America Is ‘1,000 Percent’ Behind The Territory

Guam Governor Eddie Baza Calvo received a phone call from President Donald Trump to discuss the threats made against the United States territory by North Korea. President Trump told Governor Calvo the United States is behind Guam “1,000 percent.”

The strong tone President Trump took against North Korea that has been bashed by many political commentators in the mainstream media does not seem to bother the Guam governor the least little bit.

“Mr. President, as the governor of Guam and as an American citizen, I have never felt more safe or confident with you at the helm,” Governor Calvo told President Trump. “I’m so thankful and I’m glad you’re holding the helm sir.”

President Donald Trump went on to assure Governor Calvo that Guam is safe. The president also told the leader of Guam the threat of a nuclear attack by North Korea could even enhance tourism to the island territory substantially – without having to spend a dime.

The telephone call between the Guam Governor and President Trump was filmed and posted to Eddie Calvo’s Facebook page. During the conversation Trump also noted how much everyone around the world is talking about and focused on Guam after the missile attack threats by North Korea. President Trump complimented Governor Guam on the beauty of the territory as well.

Eddie Baza Calvo became the leader of the territory in 2011 as the eighth elected Governor of Guam, according to the governor’s website. He won re-election by a landslide in 2014 after garnering 64 percent of the vote. The election was the first time a gubernatorial team won all 28 Guam precincts. Ray Tenorio is the current lieutenant governor of the Guam.

Trump to Guam governor after North Korea threat: “You’re going to become extremely famous” https://t.co/MOONaHJqP6 pic.twitter.com/kO1ryCr98m — The Hill (@thehill) August 12, 2017

North Korea threatened to attack Guam after President Trump offered a short and stern warning against any such action against the United States. The president told Kim Jong Un the firing of missiles at America would result in “fire and fury” like has never before been seen in the world.

North Korea has also threatened to fire intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Japan, the Daily Mail notes. Japan is located about 2,128 miles away from the secluded island nation.

Guam Governor Eddie Calvo “I’ve never felt more safe or so confident with you at the helm”#saturdaymorning pic.twitter.com/t6Jt5yH1Px — Citizen Dale (@Trumptbird) August 12, 2017

In the wake of media and political backlash over the fire and fury comment, President Trump doubled down on his statement, adding that perhaps he did not go far enough. Trump indicated North Korea has been threatening other nations long enough and it was past time for a strong response.

President Trump also stated he is neither weak nor ineffective and will follow through on his threat of a powerful response if North Korea does launch a missile attack.

[Featured Image by AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa]