‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Opens Up About Depression

Rain Brown, the youngest child of the Alaskan Bush People family, confessed that she experienced depression at a young age. She shared that she is currently struggling with it again.

In an Instagram post, Rain said that a few years ago, she was in a very dark place that she felt it was impossible to get out of it. But thanks to her family, fans, and a dear friend, she was able to overcome the depression and become a happy and positive person. She admitted that there are still times that she struggles, and today is one of those days. Rain took a step back to find the beauty of today despite the things that she does not like about it.

“I’ve been in places in my life that have made me somewhat bitter and I fell into depression a few years ago and was in a very dark place I thought impossible to get out of.”

The Alaskan Bush People star gave encouraging words to people who are experiencing challenges in life, saying that they can make it out. It may seem impossible and really hard at times, but with the people who love and care for you, you will get through it.

“I still struggle some days and today was one of those days but once I took a step back and realized it’s just another beautiful piece of life, just maybe one I don’t like, but it’s still beautiful and deserves love, as we all do, I found myself again.”

In the comments section, fans thanked Rain for the inspiring words and also added encouragement for her. Some are saddened to know that she has to experience depression at such a young age. At the same time, they are also happy to know that Rain is able to get through the depression and stay positive in life.

With what the Alaskan Bush People family is currently going through, given mom Ami’s advanced lung cancer, it does not come as a surprise that a member of the Brown family would be feeling down. Ami is currently undergoing direct radiation treatment and chemotherapy for her stage 3B lung cancer.

When Ami’s health diagnosis came out, Rain shared on Alaskan Bush People that she’s very scared for her mom, via People. She said the following.

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you’ve been through. I don’t care how old you are. If you hear that your mother has cancer, it’s going to shock you. I just wish I could change it somehow. I’m very scared for her.”

Meanwhile, Ami and Billy were recently photographed at a shopping mall, and some fans could not help but notice that Billy also looks sick. He seems to have lost some weight, which fans presumed to be because of all the stress the Alaskan Bush People family is going through while Ami is battling cancer.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]