WWE ‘Summerslam 2017’ Rumors: 3 Possible Surprises That Will Shock The WWE Universe & Alter Future Storylines

WWE Summerslam 2017 is almost upon us, and the excitement keeps on increasing with each new match that is added to the PPV. The event will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. The match card is nearly complete with superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live poised to battle it out at the grandest event of summer.

It is rumored the WWE could be planning a few surprises to deal with the falling ratings. Even though the ratings have stabilized, the numbers have dwindled in the past few months. It is speculated that WWE will try and win back audiences by leveraging the Summerslam 2017. The current match card indicates that WWE is going all guns blazing to put up a great show.

To ensure the audiences do not fall out after Summerslam, WWE could plan some shocking surprises to awe the WWE Universe and create new intriguing storylines. The officials have done it in the past and it likely that they will do it this year too. Here is a list of possible surprises that the company could plant to shock the WWE Universe.

Nikki Bella Returns

Return of past wrestlers or superstars on a break is the best method to shock the viewers and make the event a great success. It is speculated that the same technique could be used in Summerslam 2017.

After her short hiatus, Nikki Bella is rumored to return at Summerslam 2017, as reported by SportsKeeda. She was last seen at WrestleMania 33, where she and John Cena had defeated Miz and Maryse. The return was possibly hinted in a twitter battle between Nikki Bella and Baron Corbin.

And I can't wait to sit front row and see him slap that mouth right off your face!????????????????No one gives & inspires as much as that man does. N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 9, 2017

WWE rumors indicate that Eric Rowan and Luke Harper could also return at the upcoming PPV. Their singles career are not going anywhere and teaming up could give them a new lease of life. They have not been seen on TV for quite some time and to bring them back out of nowhere will leave the fans shocked.

Jinder Mahal Retains WWE Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura beat John Cena to become the No.1 contender for WWE Championship and challenge Jinder Mahal at Summerslam. The predictable outcome of the match is for Nakamura to win the match and for Baron Corbin to cash in his Money in the Banks contract.

However, such an outcome would be a disaster for Jinder Mahal. Notably, he has been a champion for just under three months. He has turned around his career by reinventing himself, both physically and with in-ring performance. Losing now will ensure he loses legitimacy and any possible shot at the championship in the future.

On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura is someone who is an acclaimed superstar since his days at New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Fans expect his first title win to come against more renowned superstar and at the grandest PPV.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins Reunite

The partial Shield reunion is something that has sent fans into a frenzy quite a few times in the past few weeks. WWE has teased the partial reunion with both the superstars coming to each other’s aid more than once.

Dean Ambrose, who seemed reluctant to trust Seth Rollins, finally offered the Shield fist bump on the last episode of RAW, as reported by PW Mania. It is rumored that a RAW Tag Team Championship match is being setup with Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins challenging Cesaro & Sheamus at Summerslam 2017.

