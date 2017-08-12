‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: New Photos Prove Tough Times Ahead For Tyrion In Episode 5

HBO just released new images for the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones and it looks like Tyrion Lannister is in for a rough one. Last episode, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) watched Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her dragon burn his brother’s army to a crisp. Although Tyrion watched the blaze from afar, he’s getting up close and personal in this week’s installment, “Eastwatch.”

According to Vanity Fair, Tyrion is shown walking through the destruction of the battle and he doesn’t look happy about it. Between watching his family’s sigil burn to seeing his brother come close to death, Tyrion has plenty to be unhappy about. To add to his misery, Daenerys’ attack failed to steal any of the Lannister’s gold, making it a fairly low victory.

Apart from Tyrion, Entertainment Weekly reports that the other images feature Cersei waking up in King’s Landing, Daenerys and Jon Snow meeting, and Samwell’s return to Oldtown. The episode is the fifth one of Season 7 and is slated to run just shy of one hour.

In typical Game of Thrones fashion, producers have not released any more details concerning the upcoming episode. If the title is any hint, we might be in store for another fight with the White Walkers. The undead army was last seen making their way east and could be on the verge of attack. Unfortunately, Jon is still stuck in the south of Westeros and only just started mining the dragonglass. If the White Walkers strike in the east, then we’re probably in for another massacre, much like the one featured in last season’s “Hardhome.”

As far as Tyrion is concerned, last week’s episode ended with his brother’s fate in the balance. The battle with Daenerys’ dragons wrapped with Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) sinking to the bottom of a river under the weight of his armor. While it is unlikely that Jamie died, it isn’t clear if Tyrion and Daenerys captured him or whether he escaped to report back to Cersei. Whatever happens, things will probably only get worse for the Lannisters as we move forward.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO, check out a preview for episode 5 below.

[Featured Image by HBO]