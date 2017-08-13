Angelina Jolie Steps Out Smiling With Daughter In First Sighting Since ‘Stalling’ Brad Pitt Divorce Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have faced rumors ranging from dating other individuals after their bombshell split almost a year ago to cheating before the breakup shocker. Now, however, Angelina and Brad are the subject of multiple reports that the famous couple has delayed or halted their divorce proceedings, and might even be considering reconciling, news that would affect not just Jolie and Pitt, but their six children.

Brad and Angelina’s six kids range in age from Maddox, 15, to twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. In the middle are 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. And it was Vivienne with whom Jolie was just seen for the first time since the rumors that the divorce had stalled, described by the Daily Mail as “beaming” as she shopped with her 9-year-old daughter in Los Angeles.

Angelina’s and Brad’s Friends Reportedly Tell All

Angelina’s shopping expedition with Vivienne comes amid individuals categorized by the Daily Mail as “friends of the power couple” offering some insights on exactly what’s happening with the divorce. Those pals claim that Jolie and Pitt have been stalling for several months.

“Friends of the former power couple claim [Brad and Angelina] haven’t done anything to move their divorce forward in several months.”

However, another source told the Daily Mail that although the divorce proceedings have slowed down “significantly,” beyond that, no dramatic changes have reportedly occurred. And as both Jolie and Pitt have repeatedly stated in interviews, much of their focus is on doing what’s best for their kids.

Strolling Along With Vivienne

But none of the drama that began from the moment that Brad’s and Angelina’s split was announced in September 2016 was evident as Jolie was seen shopping with her daughter. The Daily Mail described the smiling actress as appearing “happier than she’s been in months” as she strolled along with her youngest daughter, 9-year-old Vivienne.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Angelina Jolie seen for the first time since it was claimed Brad divorce is OFF https://t.co/p7bthe2LxW @DailyMailCeleb — Louise Saunders (@louise_saunders) August 11, 2017

Going without a bra in a long, flowing black maxi dress, Jolie celebrated the warm weather with tan sandals. The elegant actress chose equally chic and seasonal accessories, sporting dark shades and a striking rope-style bracelet on her wrist. Angelina’s long hair flowed down her back, and she wore only minimal make-up.

Wearing cute slip-on loafers, the little girl sported a bandage on her forehead as she walked with her famous mother, 42, both stepping out for the first time since rumors surfaced that the divorce had been halted or called off. Vivienne clearly was enjoying her day out with her mom, wearing a “shark geek” motif t-shirt and camouflage shorts as she grinned happily.

Jolie and her daughter completed the bonding expedition by browsing through shops. They visited a pet store and a fabric outlet shop. And for the ultimate treat, the mom-and-daughter duo headed to lunch at the sandwich chain Subway.

Aw! Angelina Jolie and Vivienne are all smiles today!https://t.co/mo6xrOW574 pic.twitter.com/U0W7lwQrjK — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 12, 2017

Hollywood Life also reported on the sight of “totally blissful” Jolie stepping out for the first time since the rumors that the divorce was in a holding pattern, noting that when it comes to reasons for smiling, “there’s nothing like family.”

Angelina was seen smiling and laughing with her young daughter.

All About The Kids

An insider told Hollywood Life that as Brad and Angelina evaluate their future, the focus is on what’s best for their six children rather than their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

“Brad is concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing,” said the source.

“Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the kids even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.”

However, the repeated rumors have left fans speculating about what comes next for Pitt and Jolie, with some wondering if a reconciliation is possible.

Divorce Status

According to Us Weekly’s insiders, Jolie’s and Pitt’s divorce is in “limbo.” Moreover, one source told the magazine that Brad’s newly claimed sobriety marked a turning point, and that Pitt allegedly became sober to “win” his estranged wife back.

“[Brad] got sober to try and win her back…that’s all she ever wanted.”

Consequently, this insider predicts that the next phase in their relationship could be taken together, claiming that “everyone” believes that Angelina and Brad will be getting back together.

Does Love Conquer All?

The sea change comes almost a year after Jolie and Pitt split, and the insider also claimed that Angelina is now “second-guessing her choice” and that the divorce “is off.” And after 12 years together, one major alleged reason for reportedly stalling the divorce is all about love, claimed the insider.

“[Jolie is] still so in love with him.”

That alleged change on Angelina’s part reportedly coincides with Pitt’s own changes in his life. He recently told GQ that he went from “boozing” to giving up alcohol.

Will the next step for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt be reconciliation, or will the divorce remain in a holding pattern indefinitely? Post your views below.

