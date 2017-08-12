Kylie Jenner Hurt By Fans Reaction To Show, Feels ‘Personally Attacked,’ Reality Program Slammed As Boring

Kylie Jenner keeps pushing boundaries and attempting to set herself apart from her ultra famous reality star family. The youngest of the crew has entirely overhauled her appearance in the past few years, launched a number of successful businesses, including Kylie Lip Kits and Kendall + Kylie fashion line alongside her older sister.

Despite already being a regular star of the long-running show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner opted to star in her own reality series entitled Life Of Kylie. Seeing as the reality star has a massive following on social media, Jenner’s fans were eagerly awaiting the premiere of the new series.

Unfortunately for the young entrepreneur and beauty enthusiast, fans have not been too thrilled with what they’ve seen so far with many referring to the reality series as “boring,” and “shallow.”

Kylie, who has always been open about her experience as a young teen, feeling bullied and judged, is apparently hurt that her fans have slammed her new show and feels “personally attacked.”

Hollywood Life relayed words of an insider regarding Jenner’s response to the negative reviews from fans. The publication even noted that the backlash about Kylie’s show has brought the star to tears.

The insider stated that Jenner is “trying to keep her head up” and to stay positive, adding that “it’s not easy” due to the pressure felt over the program being so “intense.”

It clearly stings the star even more knowing that the criticism has come from her millions of fans and the fact that the show is focused on her own life, makes Kylie feel as though “they are saying they don’t like the real her.”

“She feels personally attacked,” the source continues.

Comments made by people on social media have made the star cry, and the insider reminds fans that negative attacks “don’t just roll off her back the way people assume.”

‘Life of Kylie’ might be the FAKEST show of the Kardashian reality TV empire https://t.co/faHozJ8tXI pic.twitter.com/ucYAQNyA0G — Complex (@Complex) August 8, 2017