‘Pawn Stars’ Fav Chumlee Sells Las Vegas Party Pad — Do You Want To Check Out Chum Chum Room?

Pawn Stars fav Chumlee is selling his five-bedroom, six-bathroom Las Vegas “estate” for $1.85 million. What is in this dream home, and does Chumlee’s bachelor pad include the infamous Chum Chum room?

Built in 1981, the 6,200-square-foot property looked dated when Austin Lee Russell, better known as Chumlee, purchased the place in 2012. Since moving in, Chumlee has been fast at work remodeling the entire place, giving it a modern look that will appeal to today’s buyers who want a turnkey-ready home.

That means that there are exquisite granite floors and counters, stunning polished Gaya quartzite counters, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, skylights, and security cameras that make this a luxurious and safe abode.

Built on a two-acre lot, Chumlee’s palatial palace boasts a private rooftop deck that sports spectacular views of the Las Vegas strip. On a hot day, enjoy the luxurious pool, with waterfall. Whether you have guests, or the in-laws staying, the property also includes a 1,700-square-foot guest house with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a full kitchen.

RV owners will love the 2,100-square-foot garage, with ample room to protect their traveling home.

The home of one of the History Channel show's headliners is the most popular listing this week. https://t.co/Ri4fSe3viD — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) August 6, 2017

Despite contrary reports, what it doesn’t have, according to the Las Vegas Sun, is the Chum Chum room. This was the room with the stripper pole that was made famous when Chumlee was arrested for weapons and drugs in March 2016.

Instead of a stripper pole, there is a stage for karaoke, and plenty of room for pool and Chumlee’s favorite old-style video games.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Pawn Stars fav has “no plans” to leave Vegas. He just bought a new house. He originally purchased this home for $1.1 million and stands to gain a cool $750,000 dollars.

Not bad for a guy that has spent his days buying unique historical items, alongside Rick Harrison, at the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop.

Local candy mogul / @PawnStars celeb @chumlee_ is selling his Vegas party house (yes *that* party house) https://t.co/5RmntgcOAU #realestate — Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) July 26, 2017

Realtor.com reported that this has been a hot property, and one of the main reasons, according to the listing agent Kyle Gluhm, is because it is Chumlee’s. The property is conveniently located about 15 minutes west of the Las Vegas strip.

Would you be interested in checking out Chumlee’s Las Vegas pad?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]