Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Are Protective Of Their Son, Yes, But They Are Not Living Together [Debunked]

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split earlier this week has stirred the hornet’s nest across all media, sparking a slew of rumors that kept people talking. Many fans are feeling dejected over the split, which is not in the least surprising considering that the couple, at least to all appearances, looked very much in love with each other in their eight years of marriage. As such, many are willing to entertain any notion that suggests Pratt and Faris might rekindle their romance again.

Million Dollar Matchmaker host Patti Stanger gave fans another reason to cling to false hope as she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are still living together following the split in an attempt to save their marriage. Representatives close to the estranged couple were quick to debunk her claims, however, telling Gossip Cop that her comments are “invalid.”

“Patti Stanger is not an authorized spokesperson for either Anna pr Chris. Her comments to ET are invalid,” the sources said.

An insider for Hollywood Life also claimed a few days ago that the Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are still living together “for the sake of their son, Jack,” and that they want to protect him from “the inevitable pain of separating parents,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Everything Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Said About Their Son's Premature Birth: 'We Were Scared for a Long Time' https://t.co/x626GhuZCQ — People (@people) August 7, 2017

“Chris and Anna are trying to be especially sensitive and careful about how they deal with their split for the sake of their son, Jack. Anna and Chris want to make this separation easy and gentle on Jack,” wrote the celeb outlet.

The so-called insider statement has since been deleted, but not before Gossip Cop called out the webloid for jumping to conclusions without talking to actual sources close to the couple.

Gossip Cop also called into question the Hollywood Life‘s claim to “exclusiveness,” pointing out that the outlet was just putting a spin on an already established fact: that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt want to make the separation easy for their son, as they themselves stated in their Twitter announcement.

“What’s ‘exclusive’ about that? Absolutely nothing,” wrote Shari Weiss.

At any rate, it looks like Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are done for good. In the final analysis, the point is not whether they are still living together or not. For one, it takes most recently-divorced couples at least a few weeks to start living separately. For all intents and purposes, both parties appear to have discussed their separation like two mature adults, and with the sake of their son in mind. They have already made a joint statement, and it only makes sense that we take their word for it.

