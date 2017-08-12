Kate Middleton’s Diet Secrets Revealed! Inside Her Strict Eating Plan And The One Food She Absolutely Bans

There’s a lot more to Kate Middleton’s trim figure than meets the eye. Not only does Middleton follow a strict diet, but she’s also banned from eating certain foods while performing royal duties. Here’s an inside look at Middleton’s diet and how the Duchess of Cambridge keeps herself in top shape.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Buckingham Palace has banned certain foods because they want to avoid any embarrassing public situations. In particular, Kate and Prince William are not allowed to eat shellfish while on tours due to potential food allergies. They also avoid rare meat and garlic – to avoid bad breath – and try not to drink any tap water. Despite all of these restrictions, the couple has been known to venture outside the lines on occasion.

In July, the pair sampled a collection of vodka in Poland. William was also caught boozing with friends during his vacation in Verbier in February. While these instances were slightly embarrassing for the royal family, alcohol is not on the list of forbidden foods.

In addition to the banned foods, OK! Magazine reports that Kate Middleton follows a strict diet known as the Dukan Diet. In fact, Middleton used the diet to shed a few pounds before her wedding in 2011 and looked absolutely terrific in her Alexander McQueen gown. What’s the secret behind the Dukan Diet’s success?

Developed by Dr. Dukan in the ’70s, the diet focuses on consuming high protein meals that are low or free of carbs. The protein is supposed to keep the stomach feeling full and help burn fat more efficiently. The diet is composed of four stages, starting with attack.

In the attack phase, dieters are encouraged to eat lots of protein and exercise every day. Carbs are banned during this phase, and abundant water consumption is required. Phase two is called cruise and incorporates vegetables into the diet. The third stage, consolidation, adds even more food groups into the equation while the final phase, stabilization, seeks to maintain the diet for a prolonged period.

Many celebrities have tried the Dukan Diet, including Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bundchen, and Lauren Goodger.

