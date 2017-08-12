Gilas Pilipinas Vs. Qatar: Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas is looking to finish the group phase of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup undefeated. The Philippines will battle the winless Qatar on Sunday, August 12. Gilas Pilipinas still needs to play at high level to have momentum heading into the knockout stages on August 16.

The Philippines are coming off an 84-68 win over Iraq on Friday at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut, Lebanon. It was the second win in a row for Gilas Pilipinas since they got an upset victory over defending champions China in the very first game of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

In the 16-point win against Iraq, Terrence Romeo had another big game for Gilas Pilipinas, per ABS-CBN News. Romeo put up a team-high 17 points with two rebounds, four assists and one steal. “Pinoy Dothraki” Christian Standhardinger continued to impress by scoring 16 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing three assists.

Carl Bryan Cruz had a breakout game by putting up 11 points, two rebounds and three assists. However, it was not all good for Gilas Pilipinas as Jayson Castro William had a terrible game. William only scored one point in 22 minutes after missing all of his eight shots. He still managed to add four rebounds and five assists.

According to FIBA.com, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes wants his team to stay hungry for the rest of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup. It is despite the Philippines being guaranteed of the top spot in Group B even if they lose to Qatar.

Gilas got the job done, sure. They have locked the top spot in Group B even if they lose to Qatar on Day 6, and have assured themselves of a spot in the Quarter-Finals. Still, coach Chot Reyes knows their overall mission has not yet been accomplished, and they cannot let these first couple of wins get to their heads.”

On the other hand, Qatar remained winless in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup after getting blown out by China, 92-67. Ali Saeed Erfan had a big game for Qatar with 18 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Qatar is on their way to elimination since they also lost to Iraq in the first game of the tournament.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Qatar will happen on Sunday, August 13 at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut, Lebanon. The game starts at 6:00 a.m. PST, 9:00 a.m. EST and 4:00 p.m. local time. Fans can watch the game via live stream on Sports 5 Live and Live Basketball TV.

[Featured Image by Hussein Malla/AP Photo]