Kelly Ripa Betrayed By ABC Again! She Reportedly Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa can’t seem to catch a break. A few months after announcing Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host of Live, Ripa reportedly feels betrayed by his decision to host ABC’s reboot of American Idol. Will Seacrest eventually leave Live with Kelly and Ryan to focus on American Idol?

According to Closer Weekly, Ripa was not aware of the network’s plans to revive the singing competition. With Seacrest taking on another hosting gig, Ripa is worried that he’ll leave the show in the dust, just like Michael Strahan did last year.

“When she found out she was truly rattled,” an insider shared. “She feels stabbed in the back and believes she’s going to lose Ryan just like she lost Michael.”

The source added that Ripa is deeply disappointed with executives at the network who spent a lot of time bringing Seacrest on board. She also expected Seacrest to go all in with Live and not be distracted by another show. Unfortunately for Ripa, Seacrest will not be able to give his full attention to the daytime talk show now that he’s got American Idol to worry about.

Seacrest started co-hosting Live back in May, a little over a year after Strahan called it quits for a spot on Good Morning America. At the time, Kelly Ripa was unaware that Strahan had been in negotiations to leave Live and was caught completely off guard by his departure. Ripa thought ABC had learned its lesson and would never betray her again, but it sounds like Seacrest might be headed for the door.

The BOSS is back!!!! Congratulations @ryanseacrest you are the heart and soul of #americanidol – and for the last time, yes I'll audition, so stop begging! ⭐️???????????? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

To make the situation worse, Closer Weekly reports that ratings are down for Live with Kelly and Ryan. A source revealed that ABC execs are not happy with Seacrest’s inability to connect with the show’s loyal fan base. Although he certainly appeals to a younger audience, Ripa believes the network made a huge mistake hiring him for the show. If things don’t turn around soon, there’s no telling what the network is willing to do to attract more viewers.

Ripa has not commented on the rumors surrounding her working relationship with Seacrest. She burned through 68 different guest hosts before hiring Seacrest, so we can only hope they can work things out and get the show back on track.

#tbt with @ryanseacrest and @onairwithryan back in 2011 when we used to dress alike. ???? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on May 11, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]