Tiffany Thompson Photos: Ezekiel Elliott’s Ex-Girlfriend In The Spotlight After NFL Hands Him Six-Game Ban

Tiffany Thompson is getting plenty of attention this week, with photos and accounts of Ezekiel Elliott’s ex-girlfriend spreading across social media after the NFL handed him a six-game suspension for allegations of domestic violence dating back to last year.

On Friday, the NFL announced its long-awaited discipline of the Dallas Cowboys running back for the allegations, with the league sticking to its standard six-game punishment for violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The incident took place last July after the woman — identified as Tiffany Thompson — claimed that Elliott abused her for five days surrounding her 21st birthday, Bleacher Report noted. The woman also claimed the Elliott abused her again before the NFL Draft in 2016.

Elliott faced other allegations of abuse, including a report that he pulled down a woman’s shirt on St. Patrick’s Day, but the NFL reportedly did not consider these in determining his suspension.

Though witnesses have differing accounts of at least one of the alleged incidents of abuse against Thompson, an NFL report on Elliott’s suspension noted that league advisers “were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence… on multiple occasions.”

The alleged incidents took place in Ohio, but the Columbus City Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to press charges against Ezekiel Elliott.

Under very low standard of proof, NFL simply believed Tiffany Thompson more than it believed Ezekiel Elliott https://t.co/QucIftWiCG — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 11, 2017

In the wake of the original incident, Tiffany Thompson took to Instagram to recount the alleged abuse from Ezekiel Elliott. According to Heavy, the 21-year-old wrote that the abuse was happening for months and it eventually reached the point where she was “picked up and thrown across the room by my arms.”

“Thrown into walls. Being choked to where I have to gasp for breath. Bruised everywhere, mentally and physically abused. It’s not okay. So I want each and every one of you girls to step away now from domestic violence. You’re worth so much more. I got told it was called “tough love” I’m sorry if you love someone you don’t touch your loved ones.”

Thompson also posted pictures of the bruises she claimed stemmed from the incident.

Many had expected Ezekiel Elliott to garner a lesser suspension given that the charges were dropped, and some NFL insiders believe that his six-game suspension would be knocked down to four games on appeal. But while there is now plenty of attention on how the Dallas Cowboys will cope with the loss of their star running back, there is also a new spotlight on Tiffany Thompson. Many people shared her story on social media as a reminder of why Elliott was facing such harsh consequences, but others attacked her and took the running back’s defense.

