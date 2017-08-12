‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Tripp Devastated And Rejected After Overhearing Kayla, Can Their Family Heal And Forgive?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will be devastated next week. Even though it was his own fault, he will be hurt after hearing Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) wish Tripp never came to Salem. Kayla has no idea that Tripp heard the conversation. However, her only concern right now is for her son, Joey (James Lastovic). He could be going to prison, but Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla have different ideas on how to handle the situation.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Lucas Adams gave a statement on what is going through Tripp’s mind. Last week, he overheard Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla talking. While Steve is desperate to keep Tripp nearby, Kayla just wants him out of their lives. Fans don’t blame her for wishing Tripp was never found. After all, she nearly lost her medical license, patients could have died, and now Joey is probably going to be incarcerated.

Kayla is a mother and she fears losing her son. She is also concerned about what will happen to him in a prison cell. Some viewers believe her anger is going overboard, though. On the other hand, Steve is excusing a lot of his son’s behavior. What is going through Tripp’s mind as he is listening to “Stayla” argue? When he looked close to shedding tears, was he genuinely remorseful?

“It hurts. Right now, Tripp is going though so much. After hearing Kayla say that she wishes Steve had never brought Tripp to Salem, he feels like he doesn’t have anyone that he can turn to. It seems like no one wants him in Salem.”

What Tripp did was not right, but the Johnson family also kept lying to him and keeping secrets about Ava’s death. It was only a matter of time before the whole situation exploded. What makes it worse is that Tripp didn’t have an ideal upbringing and already feels rejected and worthless. He has a certain way of handling things and protecting himself. The DOOL actor explained this in a recent issue of CBS Soaps In Depth magazine.

“Tripp’s a good kid who’s had a lot of bad things happen to him, and he wears that on his sleeve. But then, he also has very high walls built up that people have to knock down just to get to him.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Tripp Dalton planned on leaving Salem. However, he will come up with a different idea after talking to Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). She told the young man to apologize to Kayla and explained that she is very forgiving. Claire might be right, but Kayla was set up and the consequences will affect the whole family.

It seems the only positive out of this whole situation is that Joey can finally stop holding such a dark secret. It was killing him inside. He begged Steve and Kayla to let him confess, but they wanted to keep him out of prison. As each month passed, it became too much to bear. The guilt was too much and the only way for Joey to move on with his life is to face the consequences.

It's #RedNoseDay so please get up, get out, support, and raise awareness to help end child poverty!! #RedNoseDay2017???? #endchildpoverty A post shared by Lucas Adams (@thelucasadams) on May 25, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

As for Steve, Kayla, and Tripp, it will take a lot of time and counseling to heal the wounds. Everyone has felt betrayed in one way or another. The question is, can Kayla accept Tripp as Steve’s son? Or will she forever blame him for Joey’s punishment?

Idk… just a workout selfie! #OneofMyFewSelfies #workout #nike #Imnotsupercreative A post shared by Lucas Adams (@thelucasadams) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen to Joey Johnson on Days Of Our Lives? James Lastovic’s last day in Salem is on August 22. Expect his final week on DOOL to be spent saying goodbye to his loved ones.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]