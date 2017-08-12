‘RHONY’ Season 9 Reunion Preview: Prepare For Sob Show As Countess Luann De Lesseps Wears Wedding Gown

Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY) fans may want to have a box of tissues ready when they tune into the reunion show, which reportedly will star Countess Luann de Lesseps sporting her wedding dress. For those who haven’t been keeping up with the drama surrounding Luann, that might seem like no big deal and just a way to stay in the spotlight. But for those who have followed de Lesseps through her wedding, followed by her divorce announcement from Tom D’Agostino, well, like everything in the Real Housewives world, it’s so complicated that a spreadsheet might be helpful.

The latest phase in the ongoing saga of Luann and Tom began when de Lesseps tweeted her divorce announcement. As the Inquisitr reported, Luann promptly followed up her split news by changing her last name from D’Agostino back to de Lesseps on social media. Luann also shared the reason for the divorce, explaining that the relationship turned out to be “impossible” to maintain.

But Real Housewives reunion shows don’t happen in real time, and that’s left fans facing reports that de Lesseps showing up in her wedding dress will turn the RHONY reunion into a sob show, according to Bustle.

Set to commence next Wednesday, The Real Housewives of New York City reunion will feature Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer along with Luann. Andy Cohen will take on his continuing task at Real Housewives reunion shows of keeping the action moving, asking questions, and passing the box of tissues as the RHONY cast dissects Season 9.

And then there’s that reminder of one New York housewife’s wedding. Those who study the styles that the Real Housewives Of New York City wear each season will notice that the gown de Lesseps chose to don for the RHONY reunion is causing a case of “it’s deja vu all over again.” Bustle offered reassurance that it’s not a prank, pointing out that Luann does look stunning in that dress linked to her wedding.

“This is not the first time the Countess has been seen in this article of clothing…it’s a stunner of a garment, so who can blame her?”

Real Housewives reunion shows have already become famous for unexpected plot turns, but de Lesseps opting to wear the white dress that she wore to her wedding rehearsal for the reunion show takes it to a new level, particularly because it was just weeks later that she dropped the bombshell of divorce from Tom.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

De Lesseps tweeting that she and Tom D’Agostino have filed for divorce comes after seven months of marriage and after the filming of the season 9 reunion. Consequently, some RHONY fans have expressed disappointment that the split probably will not become part of the discussions during the post-season reunion.

But just in case anyone forgets about the wedding and its shocking aftermath, Luann’s choice of wearing the gown symbolizing her wedding weekend will provide a reminder. The layers are adding up, noted Bustle.

“A few weeks before she tweeted the divorce news, de Lesseps filmed the RHONY Season 9 reunion in the gown she was photographed in at her pre-nuptials party.”

Bringing more intrigue to the timing of her decision to wear that gown associated with the wedding to the reunion show, the Real Housewives Of New York City special taped at almost exactly the same time as allegations that Luann and Tom got involved in an an altercation at a restaurant. It’s reportedly the same dress that de Lesseps was wearing late last year when she tweeted about her excitement in enjoying her “#weddingcountdown kickoff party.”

While it might seem like a pitiful reminder of the divorce to see Luann wearing that gown at the reunion show, there’s a bright side to the choice of dress, pointed out Bustle. Now, when de Lesseps opens her closet and views that gown, she can refer to it as her “beloved Season 9 reunion frock” rather than a sad memory of a marriage that failed.

For those curious about whether Luann will reveal anything during the show that hints at her relationship problems, Andy Cohen teased the revelations in an interview with Extra.

Cohen confirmed that the reunion was shot prior to the divorce bombshell. But he hinted that viewers listening closely will hear de Lesseps drop clues about the problems.

“What’s interesting about the reunion is we did shoot it before Lu[ann]’s split, but you begin to see the first signs of cracks in the relationship at the reunion,” shared the Real Housewives expert.

