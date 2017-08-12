Duggar Family News: Joseph Duggar’s Fiance Kendra Caldwell Celebrates Bday, Critics Slam Family’s Greeting

Kendra Caldwell, Joseph Duggar’s fiance, recently celebrated her birthday. In true Duggar fashion, the special day was announced in the iconic reality TV family’s official Facebook page. While the brief greeting to the Duggar-to-be was undoubtedly well-intentioned, the family’s staunchest critics have taken issue with the way the future in-law was described on the social media platform, with many remarking that Kendra seems to be getting a second-class treatment even before she is married to the family.

The greeting, which was uploaded on the family’s official Facebook page and uploaded yesterday, featured three photos of the future Duggar in-law. The caption on the greeting was very brief, describing Kendra as a “precious young lady.”

“Happy Birthday, Kendra! You are such a precious young lady! We hope you have a great birthday!!”

Interestingly, the photos that accompanied the Facebook greeting were all of Kendra and her fiance, Joseph Duggar. As noted by some of the family’s fans in the official Counting On subreddit, there were no solo photos of the Duggar-to-be, despite the update being all about her special day.

“I was disappointed all the photos are her and Joseph, not even one of just her alone,” wrote one commenter.

Looking at Kendra’s birthday dedication in the conservative Christian family’s Facebook page, the absence of any solo pictures of the future Duggar-in-law was indeed noticeable. Seeing as the post came specifically from the Duggar family, however, Joseph’s presence in each of the images was entirely understandable.

Apart from the absence of a solo photograph, critics of the Duggar family have also noted that Kendra’s birthday message seems to be generic at best. Many, for one, took special notice that there was nothing particularly unique or intimate about the birthday greeting, and the adjective used for the future Duggar-in-law, “precious,” is overused by the reality TV family.

While the adjective might seem overused by the family in their dedications, the Duggars’ use of the word “precious” might be partly based on its definition according to the Bible. According to the King James Bible Page, “precious” refers to something that is of great value. This, of course, has managed to incite a significant reaction from the Counting On community as well, with some even going over so far as suggesting that the adjective is likely used by the family to denote a lack of strength.

“This just adds a whole new level to the fact that the women in this cult are treated like the possessions of men,” wrote one critic.

“It’s infantilizing, is what it is. Women and children get called ‘precious’ all the time – I can’t recall a single instance of someone in the Duggar family talking about a ‘precious young man,’ another critic wrote.

Kendra Caldwell is engaged to Joseph Duggar, who proposed to her during the reception of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding earlier this year. The final date of their wedding remains unconfirmed.

What do you think about the Duggars’ Facebook greeting to Kendra? Was the message too generic, or is it special enough? Sound off in the comments below.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are featured in Counting On, which is expected to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]