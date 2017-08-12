‘Teen Mom OG’: Matt Baier Reacts To Ex Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Or ‘Mystery Man’

Matt Baier has been made aware of Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend, and he just shared his two cents on the alleged new romance in a new interview with Radar Online.

On August 11, Radar Online reported that the Teen Mom OG star has already moved on from her relationship with Baier. The outlet then supported the claim with a video of Portwood and her alleged new boyfriend cuddling and kissing on Monday during a marina visit in Indianapolis, Indiana, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The released clip showed the “mystery man” rubbing Amber’s waist with his arm before giving her a kiss on the mouth, leaving little doubt that Amber Portwood indeed has a new boyfriend. No details have been provided about the man’s identity yet.

In a new interview, Matt Baier, 46, said that while he and Amber Portwood, 27, are still keeping in touch, his ex-fiancée never made mention of having a new boyfriend.

“I have no idea who he is,” he said.

Despite being left in the dark about the Teen Mom OG star’s new relationship, Baier expressed his support for Amber, saying that all he ever cared about is her happiness.

“The most important thing is Amber is happy and safe,” he said. “Amber and I were inseparable for over 3 years and we built a life together. When you love somebody that much, all you want is for that person to be happy. I support all good decisions Amber makes.”

Teen Mom's Matt Baier shows his support for ex Amber Portwood despite her kissing another man: https://t.co/x65VctZCAG pic.twitter.com/i8a0BGCDUB — E! News (@enews) August 11, 2017

Despite his all-out support for his ex, Matt Baier admitted that he feels a little sadness over the fact that Amber Portwood has moved on with another man. But he maintains that there is no resentment on his part because he and Amber “have always been the best of friends.”

After a three-year engagement, Amber Portwood dumped Matt Baier when he failed a lie detector test. The test was administered to determine if there’s any truth to the multiple cheating allegations made against him.

Baier’s reputation as a womanizer precedes him. Throughout his relationship with Portwood, he was accused of having at least nine children with seven different women. His reputation suffered another blow when five of these women came forward to file a lawsuit against him for allegedly failing to pay his overdue child support payments in an Indiana court. The cases, however, had been dismissed.

Sending so much love!! Goodnight everyone???????? pic.twitter.com/YAiyN1ibUO — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) August 8, 2017

The couple separated as soon as the filming of Teen Mom OG Season 6 wrapped up. Despite the split, the two continued to live together, even appearing on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition together. Several weeks ago, during one of the show’s episodes, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier made an attempt to save their relationship to no avail.

After filming Marriage Boot Camp, Amber took to Instagram to confirm that she and Matt have separated for good. When asked by followers if she has a new boyfriend, Portwood insisted that she’s single and “has no man.” She was unable to divulge more details on account of her contract with Teen Mom.

