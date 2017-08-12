Glen Campbell Music Sales Rise 5,429 Percent After Death

Glen Campbell has reportedly seen a more than 5,000 percent increase in music sales in the wake of his sad death on August 8.

The legendary country star, who released his debut single “Dreams for Sale” featuring The Glen-Aires back in 1958, saw a number of his hits and albums increases in popularity after his family confirmed that he had lost his long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a new report by Billboard, Campbell’s music sales increased a combined 5,429 percent across all platforms this week as fans paid tribute to the late star.

The site reported that the country music legend’s albums sold 11,000 copies on August 8 and 9, which was more than a 2,300 percent increase from the two days preceding his death. Fans also flocked to download his timeless hits, as Glen posthumously sold 46,000 downloads of his songs.

Billboard also revealed that both physical and digital sales of his songs and digital sales of the star’s songs rose 5,429 percent when compared to August 6 and 7.

As for his most popular tracks, the report claimed that “Rhinestone Cowboy,” which is largely regarded as Glen’s signature hit, was streamed more than 264,000 times following his death.

Another of Campbell’s most famous tracks, “Wichita Lineman,” was the most download of his back catalog with a reported 7,000 purchases according to initial reports compiled by Nielsen Music.

It’s thought that Glen will make a triumphant return to the Billboard charts when the music rankings are unveiled on August 15, three years after his single “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” entered Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2014.

Fans and musicians alike have been paying tribute to Campbell and his musical talents ever since his death was confirmed by his team earlier this week.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Glen after the sad news hit the headlines, many of which poured in from his peers from the world of country music.

“Glen Campbell is legendary, timeless & will forever have a huge mark on country music,” Lady Antebellum wrote in tribute to the star, while Carrie Underwood tweeted that the world had “lost a legend.”

Brad Paisley commented on the incredible legacy Campbell is leaving behind in a heartfelt Instagram post and vowed to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s in his memory after claiming that the disease had “robbed” him of his memories.

“Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away,” added singer and The Voice star Blake Shelton in tribute. “My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family.”

“Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special!” Tim McGraw said on Twitter.

Other country stars paying tribute to Glen after the news of his death included his close friend Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Sara Evans, Jason Aldean, Clint Black, Darius Rucker, and Charlie Daniels.

It was confirmed on Campbell’s official website on August 8 that he had passed away “following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” which he announced he was battling in 2011.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]