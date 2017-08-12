‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Ready For Next Step With Chelsea, Will Mariah Open Up To Tessa?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, August 15, reveal that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) notices that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has been looking worried and distracted lately. She asks Tessa to say what’s on her mind. Tessa doesn’t want to share what’s bothering her. Mariah tries to persuade her to talk, saying that best friends share their problems with each other.

Will Tessa Open Up To Mariah?

It is likely that Tessa will eventually open up to Mariah. She’ll confess her relationship with Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), the young girl who is being held in a prostitution ring.

Crystal is Tessa’s little sister. Since Tessa received a phone call from Crystal pleading for help, Tessa has worried herself sick. She was so shaken after Crystal’s call that she lost focus during the recording session. Tessa’s dream is to become a successful singer. She was just about to record her first single when she received the call from Crystal.

She made a desperate effort to save her sister by calling Zack (Ryan Ashton) and asking for help, but Zack refused to help. It looks like Zack is deeply involved in the prostitution ring and he is up to no good. Zack put a call to someone after Crystal called. He urged the person to expedite action on their plan.

It is likely that Zack was talking about a plan linked with the operations of the sex ring.

Lily And Jordan Fired

Billy (Jason Thompson) shocks Lily (Christel Khalil) when he tells her that the DARE campaign has to be put on hold because of the bad state of the company’s finances. According to Billy, Brash & Sassy is in dire financial straits and Lily and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) have to be released from their contracts.

Lily And Jordan Kiss

Young and the Restless spoilers from Daytime Royalty reveal that after Lily and Jordan are fired due to Brash & Sassy’s financial woes, the two meet at Lily’s house to take stock. During the conversation, Jordan tells Lily he is unsure where he stands with Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Lily then tells him that he deserves someone better than Hilary.

Jordan then kisses Lily.

Nick Wants To Take Relationship With Chelsea To Next Level

After Victor (Eric Braeden) evicts Nick (Joshua Morrow) from the tackhouse, he decides it is time for him and the woman he loves to move in together. Nick tells Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) what he’s thinking, but Chelsea is hesitant, although she is also in love with Nick. Nick tries to convince her that it is the right time to take their relationship to the next level. However, Chelsea wants to think about it before taking the plunge.

Could this be a sign of an obstacle to the future of their relationship?

Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps also reveal that Nick believes Victor went too far when he evicted him from the house. He finally decides to cut ties with Victor and to stop calling him “Dad.”

