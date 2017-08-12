Rob Kardashian And Baby Dream Sighted Together For First Time Since Blac Chyna Photo Leak

Things haven’t been easy as of late for Rob Kardashian, but new photos of him with baby Dream, his daughter with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, suggest that he’s making time for his adorable young child despite the trying times.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Rob Kardashian and baby Dream were sighted on Friday night in Los Angeles, with 30-year-old Rob decked out in a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, a black t-shirt, and black shorts. Nine-month-old Dream was rocking a pink onesie as she was carried by her doting daddy, who was running unspecified errands at the time they were spotted. Rob, as the Daily Mail noted, looked like he was “in good spirits,” despite the ongoing drama with estranged ex Blac Chyna.

Indeed, there has been a lot of drama between Rob and Chyna over the past few months, especially around the time Kris Jenner’s only son with the late Robert Kardashian Sr. allegedly posted graphic images of his onetime love without her permission early last month. But as Page Six reported earlier this week, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are trying to work out issues regarding baby Dream’s custody, as both parties are scheduled to appear at a court hearing in September.

In an interview with Page Six, Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, stressed that the goal is for Rob and Chyna to avoid next month’s court date, and work out their issues before the hearing.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues. If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

Speaking on behalf of his client, Rob’s attorney, Robert Shapiro, told a news conference earlier this week that their main objective is to ensure the health and welfare of baby Dream. He added that he and his client are both wiling to abide by the terms of the temporary restraining order Chyna filed against Rob over last month’s NSFW photo leak.

With Rob Kardashian and baby Dream enjoying daddy-daughter bonding in Los Angeles on Friday night, Blac Chyna appears to be keeping busy with other ventures, including an appearance in rapper Belly’s newly-released music video for the song “P.O.P.” According to Hollywood Life, sources close to Chyna suggest that she might have been trying to send a message to her ex-flame through her sexually-suggestive role in the video.

“She hopes Rob realizes how good he had it with her and that he messed up something that could have been huge for them.”

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]