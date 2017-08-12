Parents are always proud when their children can do extraordinary things. In the case of Supernatural Season 13 star Jensen Ackles, he says his baby boy’s “selfie skills” are way too awesome.

The proud daddy may have been hard at work on Supernatural Season 13 but that doesn’t mean Ackles is unable to spend plenty of time with his children. The actor frequently shares pictures of little Justice Jay as well as the twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. However, his most recent post could be the cutest so far.

Jensen Ackles recently posted an adorable selfie on Instagram. The photo features the Supernatural Season 13 star with 4-year-old Justice Jay and 8-month old twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. The image certainly confirms that the Ackles clan is one of the best-looking celebrity families. In addition to that, the awesome daddy revealed that little Zeppelin already knows how to take great pictures.

Jensen Ackles had added the caption, “My 8 month old son’s selfie skills are scary good,” before bidding his followers a “Happy Friday.” If the Supernatural Season 13 actor’s baby boy did manage to take the photo, it is possible that Zeppelin Bram could grow up to be a truly talented photographer.

He may have no problem dealing with three young children at home, but it looks like Jensen Ackles will have a hard time with family and a very special child in Supernatural Season 13. Robert Singer has revealed that the new season will find Sam and Dean Winchester dealing with personal issues instead of saving the world yet again. According to the executive producer, the Winchesters will figure out how to free their mother from Lucifer’s new world while also trying to handle his son Jack.

In the Season 12 finale, Mary ended up in the same alternate reality as Lucifer. There is little doubt that Sam and Dean Winchester will not give up until they get their mother back, but they would also need to deal with Lucifer’s son, who has grown rapidly. Needless to say, the brothers could be in dire need of Castiel, who could still be resurrected this fall.

Supernatural Season 13 will air on The CW on October 12.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]