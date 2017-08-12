Brad Paisley Reveals How Carrie Underwood Helped Him Prepare For ‘Comedy Rodeo’

Brad Paisley is revealing how his longtime CMA Awards co-host Carrie Underwood helped him prepare for his upcoming Netflix special Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo.

The country star, who’s hosted the country music award show with the former American Idol winner since 2008, revealed that swapping quips on stage with Underwood for almost a decade is what prepared him for his upcoming comedy special and became his “gateway to comedy.”

“The CMAs was preparation in every way for something like this,” Brad told Associated Press while promoting his Netflix stand-up show, set to hit the streaming service on August 15. “I definitely wouldn’t be doing it if I hadn’t learned alongside Carrie every year doing that.”

He then went on to reveal that making the jump from the CMA Awards stage to his own comedy show actually wasn’t that big of a leap because of his comedic timing as a host and his preparations for the award show with Carrie, which usually begins sometime in August.

“You know for me it’s not that big a leap because I write comedic songs anyway,” he explained of his often comedic leaning songs. “I have for years goofed around onstage and tried to tell some jokes.”

Underwood and Paisley have been the staple hosts of the award show, dubbed country music’s biggest night, for almost a decade and will team-up once again for their 10th straight year this coming November.

CMA confirmed earlier this year that the popular duo will be back together once again at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 8, while Brad called standing on stage with Carrie year after year one of the biggest highlights of his lengthy career.

“It’s truly one of the highlights of my entire career, getting to be her co-host and becoming good friends and working on this to the degree we work on it,” Paisley said of his close friendship with Underwood per the Tennessean.

He then revealed that he loves getting to “goof around” with Carrie and their fellow country stars on the big night which they start preparing for months in advance.

“I think we both relish that opportunity, and love doing it,” the singer said.

But it’s not just on the stage where Underwood and Paisley enjoy a close friendship.

While Carrie has joked in the past that Brad is her “work husband,” the “Southern Comfort Zone” singer recently shared a sweet message for her real husband, former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, upon the news of his retirement.

Earlier this month, Paisley congratulated Underwood’s husband of seven years with a heartfelt message on Instagram after he announced the big news that he would be retiring from the NFL at 37-years-old and thanked the Canadian athlete for making Nashville his home.

“Thank you for your leadership, inspiration, and talent in our community [Mike],” he told Carrie’s man on Instagram. “Here’s to your next chapter pal. Nashville is lucky you call us ‘home.'”

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo will be available on Netflix from August 15.

