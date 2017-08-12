Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Celebrate His Birthday Amid ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Marriage Trouble Rumors

Kenya Moore sent her husband Marc Daly a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating his birthday. This comes after months of rumors that their marriage is in trouble over the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. The newlyweds were spotted at a restaurant where some fans thought they were arguing. However, it could not be deciphered what was being said due to the audio interference.

Furthermore, a blind item suggested that their union is fake and there is no marriage certificate. Kenya denied that her relationship with Marc is fake after their marriage in St. Lucia. Marc reportedly has an issue with the Real Housewives of Atlanta and its portrayal of men in the series.

The Bravo network producers are yet to confirm whether Marc will appear in the upcoming season.

Kenya wrote a post to her husband on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything,” she said on the social media platform. “Your wife for life #MrsDaly.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is feuding with Kenya, has stated on numerous occasions that her rival’s marriage to businessman Marc is fake. The Shade Room captured Kim’s response to Kenya’s Instagram post where she wrote one word: “Lies!!”

Does Kim know something that we don’t? Or is the fake marriage accusations part of their ongoing feud? One fan commented about it on The Shade Room.

“Obviously Kim knows something we don’t. Kenya has a reputation for having fake relationships so it’ll come out if it’s fake because those streets of Atlanta be talking!”

Chileee #KimZolciak is out here letting it be known she doesn't believe #KenyaMoore and her boo are a real couple ???? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

It was reported last month that the conflict between the reality TV stars almost came to physical violence on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim reportedly attempted to attack her nemesis after she thought Kenya made a comment about her son. Co-stars Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey stated that they did not hear Kenya say anything about Kim’s son.

Feels good to have a friend when you need one @kandi #rhoa A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Kenya has disabled comments on Instagram posts with her husband. It seems to be part of her ongoing effort to protect him from public scrutiny. Kenya’s friend and co-star Kandi has stated that reality TV can be hard on marriages and she believes Kenya is looking out for Marc’s best interest.

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]