‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Kisses Another Man And Andre Reacts, Is DiMera Falling In Love?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 reveal that Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will share a smooch with a Salemite. She isn’t currently in love, but Kate is married to Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). However, it is just an arrangement. Andre will end up confronting Kate about the kiss and informing her that he knows all about it. It almost sounds like Andre has feelings for her and fans are wondering if this is the beginning of a twisted, complicated romance.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to She Knows, Andre DiMera will confront Kate about the kiss on August 23. Since Andre and Kate’s marriage is simply a business arrangement, it is interesting that he would get upset. However, fans need to look at the changes Thaao Penghlis’ character has gone through. He is becoming humanized and for the first time, he is bonding with people. He is starting to care about others, especially family. Andre is also experiencing friendships and doing his best to be a decent person.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate Kate Roberts will hurt Andre more than once. The first time is when she throws him under the bus at a board meeting. He is truly hurt by Kate’s actions. Then, she decides to kiss someone. It seems clear that Andre might start to have feelings for his wife. However, not understanding how relationships work or how to communicate, he is confused. As Thaao Penghlis told Soap Opera Digest, he asks himself, “This is how people are?”

Judging from Lauren Koslow and Thaao Penghlis’ Instagram accounts, it appears Andre and Kate stay together for some time. They only have to stay married for six months. That is when Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be able to regain control of the company.

We have so much to look forward to. And so do you. #Kate & #Andre's lives are not simple. Thanks to the fans who believed in us. #love #days #forever A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

The soap opera films several months in advance and the actors used some interesting hashtags in their photos. Penghlis said that he was excited about the writing for the DiMera family, Chad finally loves his brother, and Kate is “driving Andre crazy.” He also wrote in one Instagram post that Andre and Kate’s lives are not simple and thanked fans that believed in them. There seem to be quite a few photos of Koslow and Penghlis together, which has curious fans wondering about their future. Perhaps the two stay together longer than the six-month requirement.

The website did not reveal who Kate kisses, but some fans are thinking it might be Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). That means Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) will have competition. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Hattie, disguised as Marlena Evans, will also share a kiss with him. As long-time viewers know, Roman and Kate were married at one time. When asked about the possibility of a rekindled romance, Lauren said that was unknown. However, the actress did tease that Roman and Kate are going to share some scenes together very soon.

