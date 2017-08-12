Matt Roloff Expresses Love To Fans After R & R, Expresses Excitement Over ‘LPBW,’ Baby Date & Pumpkin Fest

After some well-deserved R & R, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is heading back home to Roloff Farms. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, Matt extended his love to his social media fans, telling his more than 600,000 followers that he is heading back home to begin preparations for the 2017 Pumpkin Season and the upcoming episodes of LPBW. Apart from this, Matt also expressed his excitement at seeing baby Jackson again, who is waiting for him as soon as he returns home.

As reported in a previous report by The Inquisitr, Matt Roloff headed over to Surprise, AZ for some R & R after the insanity of planning and preparing for his one and only daughter’s wedding. Over the course of the past few months, Matt and his ex-wife Amy had been incredibly busy getting the farm ready for Molly’s wedding ceremony. The celebrations happened last week, and based on the images and videos that have been shared of the event, it seemed like the day was nothing short of perfect.

If Matt’s most recent Facebook post is any indication, however, it appears that the reality TV star is getting ready to get back to business, especially since the 2017 Pumpkin Season is just about to begin. Apart from the start of this year’s Pumpkin festivities, Matt also expressed his excitement over the filming of the newest episodes of Little People, Big World, which is expected to start airing later this year.

“On my way home. Back to the farm, relaxed, refreshed and excited to start filming the next season of LPBW and preparing the farm for our annual Pumpkin Season festivities. Lots of projects to complete and get things converted over from wedding mode to Pumpkin mode.”

Apart from being hyped over the upcoming 2017 Pumpkin Season and the filming of new LPBW episodes, Matt also made it a point to mention his growing family. In his latest update, Matt shared a beautiful family photo featuring the newlyweds, as well as him and ex-wife Amy. All could be seen beaming as they posed for the camera.

Lastly, Matt also made a special mention of his adorable grandchild, baby Jackson Roloff. According to the Little People, Big World star, he is incredibly excited to see his grandbaby again, especially since he has a date with Baby J as soon as he gets back.

“I’m taking another moment to reflect on what a wonderful, amazing wedding we witnessed for Molly and Joel last Saturday. Oh, and I’m totally anxious (to) get home because I have a date with my grandbaby Jackson first thing tomorrow morning.”

One of the reasons why Matt Roloff is such an engaging reality TV star is his tendency to be down-to-earth and completely transparent with his followers. As he ended his recent update, the LPBW star made it a point to express his love and appreciation to all his fans and followers in social media.

“Life is good! Love love to you all.”

According to the official Roloff Farms website, the 2017 Pumpkin Season is set to begin next month, starting on September 30 and lasting all the way to October 29. During this time, Roloff Farms will be open to the public as a fun, wholesome, family-friendly destination. As per tradition, Matt and the Roloff family would be participating actively in the Pumpkin Season festivities.

Matt Roloff and his growing family are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]