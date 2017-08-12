‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Lucas And Bonnie Hit The Sheets, Frisky Felon Fools Adrienne’s Lover

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 reveal a lot of unimaginable and questionable events are going to happen. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will be heartbroken after Adrienne (Judi Evans) breaks up with him. It isn’t the real Adrienne though, it is really Bonnie Lockhart. However, she is drawn to Lucas and will end up sleeping with Adrienne’s husband. How will she react when she escapes her predicament and finds out Lucas couldn’t tell the difference between them?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to She Knows, Lucas and Bonnie will sleep together on August 24. Of course, Lucas believes that Bonnie is really his adoring wife, Adrienne. He doesn’t realize that Bonnie threw Adrienne in prison, taking her place as an inmate. This is going to create a lot of problems for Lucas and Adrienne when the truth comes out. It will also throw a wrench in Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) plan.

Anjelica’s goal is to break Lucas’ heart, have the fake Adrienne reconcile with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), and then turn around and emotionally destroy him. In Anjelica’s mind, when that happens, Justin will turn to her for comfort. Fans know this will never happen and Justin can’t stand Anjelica. However, she thinks the plan is brilliant and foolproof. As Morgan Fairchild said in an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Anjelica’s thinking is really twisted. Her only problem is keeping her minions in line, which is easier said than done.

It is only a matter of time before people find out that Adrienne is in Statesville Prison. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she will try to convince everyone at the jail the truth about her identity. However, nobody believes her and she gets sent to solitary confinement. With Tionne “T-Boz” Wakins reprising her role, will she notice something is off? Could she be an unlikely source of assistance in this doppelganger storyline?

Who will save Adrienne from a life in prison while someone else takes over her life? DOOL spoilers from Soap Central tease that Bonnie Lockhart might trick Lucas, but others are not as easily fooled by her impersonation. A big clue will be when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) walks in on Hattie and Bonnie throwing a wild party. It is completely out of character for both Marlena and Adrienne.

There is also the fact that “Doc” suddenly broke up with her fiancé and will start throwing herself at Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), who is her ex-husband. Then, there are Adrienne’s doctor appointments and Marlena’s family. Hattie and Bonnie’s behavior will simply raise some red flags.

New head writer Ron Carlivati teased an “embarrassment of riches” storyline for Lucas on Days Of Our Lives. It appears that this is what was being teased to fans. What will happen with Bonnie, Lucas, Adrienne, and Justin on DOOL?

