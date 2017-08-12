Camilla Joins Forces With Fergie To ‘Destabilize’ Royal Family: Can ‘Blood Princesses’ Get Privileges Again?

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be devoted to Game of Thrones, but it appears that the name of this HBO drama could aptly describe their own circumstances. There have been some recent alliances formed as well as some strategies that appear to be created to go against the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This past year, Diana has been the main focus of Will and his younger brother, Prince Harry. Both brothers have been very public in remembering their lovely, late mother Princess Diana, on the 20-year anniversary of her death.

Yet, in the shadowy background, their stepmother Camilla, Diana’s greatest foe, has been busy making her own strategic moves, which includes teaming up with the Duchess of York, Diana’s pal and sister-in-law.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, insiders report that the Queen has allegedly “made it clear that she wants Wills and Kate, and also Harry, to be the face of the monarchy.”

Camilla is reportedly not pleased by these recent circumstances but has allegedly found someone in Fergie, who shares her feelings. Camilla feels snubbed, just as Fergie has felt snubbed for over 25 years.

“Fergie feels that she’s been unfairly snubbed over the years and has been going to Ascot for years trying to work her way back into the fold.”

TRUE Both have intentions of seeing KM in their way Camilla + Fergie JOIN FORCES to 'destabilise' the royal familyhttps://t.co/LpPnQywaYW — sunshine (@song_title) August 10, 2017

Fergie has been trying to get back into the good graces of the royal family for years. She is slowly getting invited to royal insider events such as Royal Ascot and Balmoral, and Camilla has been her ticket.

“So she was only too happy to join forces with Camilla after she extended an olive brach.”

There is a lot of turmoil at the palace. Yahoo, who cited New Idea, has accused Camilla as being the instigator behind the recent palace staff turmoil and causing in-house fighting. She is busy destabilizing the royal family behind the scenes at the palace.

This is in response to a “well-placed source,” who told the magazine that the Queen is busy with her own maneuvering now that Kate and Wills are moving to London, including “establishing them as the future of the monarchy.”

Camilla is allegedly “furious” with the Queen and others in the royal family that are “pushing” for William and Kate to become King and Queen instead of Charles.

It is well known that Fergie and Prince Andrew have been actively lobbying to have their own “blood princesses” regain royal privileges that were removed by Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall’s husband, just over five years ago.

Because of their push, things have been heating up in the royal family the past year. Last fall, Andrew sent out a sharply worded missive to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, asking her to reinstate the royal privileges of his two “blood princesses,” Beatrice and Eugenie.

By using the phrase “blood princesses,” Prince Andrew appeared to be taking a dig at Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife. Duchess Catherine does not have royal blood, and there is an implication that she is living the life of a “blood princess.” Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are both blood princesses, born with royal blood.

Reportedly, the Queen was so shocked by what was written that she passed the letter to the heir, Prince Charles. In turn, Prince Charles allegedly blocked any sort of reinstatement of royal privileges for his two nieces.

Yet, according to sources, the Queen may be softening. She realizes that the idea of the streamlined royal family that Prince Charles envisions may be too compact to do all that needs to be done in the royal family.

Charles is nearly 70, and his grandchildren are certainly not going to be involved in any sort of royal duties for at least 20 years. Even if Harry marries and potentially has children, the Queen believes that there is still room for the two blood princesses.

“The Queen adores the girls and is keen for them to have some kind of a role. Charles’s vision for a streamlined family is all very well, but how can the royal family do everything it currently does with just five players?”

Yet, this issue has yet been resolved to Andrew and Fergie’s satisfaction. Thus, the two have been on their own charm offensive to gain positive attention within the royal family and give their daughters the chance to regain the royal privileges they feel they deserve.

While Andrew uncharacteristically went to Twitter, Fergie has become close pals with Camilla, Charles’ wife. On social media, Andrew explained that he was not feuding with his brother nor was he not asking for royal titles for any future son-in-laws.

Tomorrow's front page: Skip Charles… and No to Queen Camilla pic.twitter.com/RRVoRkREB6 — The Sun (@TheSun) August 11, 2017

As of now, the chaos continues at Buckingham. Allegedly, Camilla did not go to Belgium the other week because of this strain within the family.

“Wills and Kate can barely stand the sight of her at the moment, they’re so sick of her interfering – so it’s for the best.”

The royal insider reports that this royal family turmoil is causing strain within the marriage of Charles and Camilla.

“Needless to say, it’s putting a lot of strain on Charles and Camilla’s marriage.”

Sarah Ferguson's great bond with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie https://t.co/O55ElLwPcj pic.twitter.com/Ja0x1SIwO0 — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) July 24, 2017

As of now, it’s hard to determine if this new alliance will serve Camilla and Fergie, let alone benefit Eugenie and Beatrice.

There is no promise that Fergie’s new pal Camilla can influence Charles to finally reinstate royal privileges to the blood princesses.

Could the current heir to the English throne create a little more space in the streamlined royal family in exchange for support from Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York? Time will tell.

New Diana documentaries said to have hugely affected Camilla’s popularity https://t.co/uy0nNS8SEY — Cass (@cazgirn) August 9, 2017

Do you think that the new alliance between Fergie and Camilla will result in the blood princesses Beatrice and Eugenie regaining their royal privileges? Do you think Camilla and Fergie are right in wanting to “destabilize” the royal family? Do you believe that William and Catherine will become king and queen? Share your expertise, opinions, and feelings below!

