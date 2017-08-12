Real Reason Why Chris Jericho Made A Surprise Return To ‘SmackDown Live’ Revealed

A few weeks ago, Chris Jericho made a shocking return on SmackDown Live. His return resulted in a huge US Title change as AJ Styles reclaimed after pinning Jericho in a Triple Threat Match. Kevin Owens lost his championship without being pinned, which will give him a huge opportunity for another rematch at WWE Summerslam. Jericho returned to WWE for one night and had a dramatic impact on the US Title picture.

The WWE Universe wasn’t expecting Y2J to appear on WWE programming for the rest of the year. His tour schedule with Fozzy is rumored to take up most of his time for the rest of 2017, but his surprise appearance on SmackDown Live has made the fans hopeful because he could make another appearance at any time for the rest of the year. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe shouldn’t hold their breath for another appearance.

It’s being reported that the reason why Chris Jericho returned to SmackDown Live a few weeks ago was the result of all the stars aligning between himself and WWE. During his latest edition of “Talk is Jericho,” Y2J revealed that he was already in Richmond, Virginia to record an episode with Breezango for his podcast as well as film some new material for the Southpaw Regional Wrestling show. WWE officials asked him for an appearance on SmackDown Live to get involved with the Owens vs. Styles rivalry, which he agreed to do.

The WWE Universe remains hopeful that Jericho will return to WWE television full-time soon, but there a single appearance may be the most they can get for the rest of the year. It’s likely that he will be involved in some WWE live events every so often. However, Chris Jericho’s focus appears to be away from the ring and on his commitments to Fozzy for the rest of 2017. The WWE Royal Rumble is still a possibility as of now.

There is still unfinished business between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. The latter’s return for one night caused Owens to lose his United States Championship. WWE officials were clever to continue to book Y2J as the thorn in Owens’ side despite being on an extended hiatus for the foreseeable future. However, it will be something to keep their rivalry fresh in the minds of the fans over the summer. Eventually, Jericho and Owens will conclude their feud, but the WWE Universe will have to remain patient for the former’s return.

[Featured Image by WWE]