The Cheesecake Factory Accused Of Lying On Receipts To Trick Customers Into Giving Bigger Tips

The Cheesecake Factory is now being accused of lying on their receipts so that customers would give bigger tips, according to Yahoo! News.

The bottom of the receipts at The Cheesecake Factory show what the suggested tip should be. Usually, people just go ahead and give this tip instead of trying to figure out how much you should give. However, diner Marcel Goldman, who has filed a lawsuit against The Cheesecake Factory, is casting doubts on the mathematical accuracy of these suggested tips and is accusing the company of “practices which resulted in the misrepresentations to and fraud against its customers,” according to a complaint shown to Delish by HammondLaw.

“In the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s share of the bill was $38.50, and the suggested gratuity printed on the receipt ranged from $11.50 to $16.94. These gratuities, however, were based on the total bill before splitting, not just the plaintiff’s share. So in fact, $11.50 is about 30% of $38.50, and $16.94 is 44% — not 15% and 22% as printed on the split bill,” wrote BuzzFeed.

This isn’t all that is in the lawsuit, though. They are accusing The Cheesecake Factory of doing this for years and putting the wrong amounts on receipts to confuse customers into tipping more. The other big accusation against them is that they were putting the suggested tip amount after tax whereas it should have been before tax.

Alethea Rowe, a spokesperson for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, did speak out in an email to Delish about it. She said, “All gratuity amounts listed on our guest checks are suggestions only. Guests are free to tip as they please. We believe our guests appreciate service provided by our hardworking staff and tip accordingly.” The thing is, she isn’t saying if they give the right amounts on the suggested tips on the receipts or not.

The Cheesecake Factory is accused of tricking customers into overpaying for their meals https://t.co/Gt7ROEtS8o pic.twitter.com/RRHFsM9cLt — SFGate (@SFGate) August 11, 2017

This could make people think twice about going to The Cheesecake Factory, but in reality, they simply need to make up their own mind about what they want to tip and just ignore those amounts unless they are okay with what it says and just want to tip that amount.

The Cheesecake Factory Is Being Sued for Allegedly Misleading Customers Into Giving Bigger Tips https://t.co/7mPrcoX34w pic.twitter.com/ma9HaY34Ux — Paris2015 (@paris_2015) August 12, 2017

Have you noticed any issues with The Cheesecake Factory receipts? Do you feel like they did this on purpose? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]