Wandering Shaman In Mountains Accidentally Mistaken For ‘Bigfoot’

There are always people looking for Bigfoot and thinking that they have found him. BBC shared the news that a wandering shaman was actually mistaken for Bigfoot this week and is now speaking out to let everyone know that it was him. He doesn’t want anyone confused and thinking they actually saw Bigfoot. This all happened last Friday in the Appalachian mountains.

Gawain MacGregor is speaking out and says that it was him walking through those mountains. A local group is certain that what they saw was not this guy, but he wants them to know it was him. Mr. MacGregor’s website has pictures of the way he was dressed, but the Facebook group Bigfoot 911 says that this isn’t what they saw in the mountains.

John Bruner, who runs the group, is insisting that they saw something that was about eight-feet-tall and couldn’t have been this man. He also says that it was really fast, faster than any human could have been. The shaman says this was all part of a “sacrament” of “wearing of hair-covered animal skins and wandering in the forest.” He said that he felt like he had to speak out and let everyone know that they only saw him and not Bigfoot.

There have been a lot of various alleged sightings of Bigfoot over the years, but nobody has ever been able to prove that they found him. There have been videos and pictures, but nothing is confirmed. It really does sound like this Bigfoot sighting wasn’t a real one at all.

Bar Stool Sports reports that MacGregor has shared that he has actually seen Bigfoot in the past. He says that he has looked Bigfoot in the eye before, but never actually communicated with him. He actually called the police to let them know that the alleged Bigfoot sighting was him and he didn’t want any trouble at all.

Bigfoot spotter gets mistaken for Bigfoot while dressed like Bigfoothttps://t.co/PAzquFoYgW pic.twitter.com/RyhQUUgSjg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 10, 2017

Do you think that something other than Gawain MacGregor was seen in those mountains? Do you actually believe in Bigfoot? Sound off in the comments section below.

South Carolina police warn people NOT to shoot at Bigfoot https://t.co/6kSKIV6frX via @MailOnline @SandiaWisdom — 【Jason】 (@jasong8891) August 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images]