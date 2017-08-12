Taylor Swift Wins Butt Groping Case, Judge Says DJ Can’t Prove Singer Got Him Fired

Taylor Swift just scored a big win as the judge threw out DJ David Mueller’s case against her.

New updates about Taylor’s controversial lawsuit revealed that U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez dismissed Mueller’s lawsuit against the singer. The court said that the DJ has no solid proof that Swift got him fired and ruined his career after she alleged that he groped her during a meet-and-greet event in 2013.

It can be recalled that Mueller, 55, filed a lawsuit against Swift, 27, for damages, adding that the “Shake It Off” singer falsely accused him of groping her behind. Taylor’s accusation allegedly ruined the image and career of the former KYGO radio DJ.

Mueller claimed that Swift and her team “pressured station management to oust him from his $150,000-per-year job.” The former DJ demanded up to $3 million in damages from the pop star.

However, the judge determined that Mueller has no solid evidence that his termination from his job has a direct connection to his encounter with Taylor. The judge also reiterated that Swift “did not act improperly” during and after the incident, adding that the singer only informed her mother and team and not the DJ’s employer.

Meanwhile, Swift’s attorney, Douglas Baldrige, pointed out the Mueller’s issue is with KYGO and not the singer. He also stated that despite doing him wrong, Mueller did not sue his employer and went after Taylor instead.

Despite being cleared from Mueller’s lawsuit, Swift’s mother, Andrea, and her radio liaison, Frank Bell, will still face Mueller’s case. The two were reportedly the first to know about the groping incident.

On the other hand, the court’s latest decision does not affect Taylor’s ongoing assault case against the DJ. According to reports, a final verdict is expected to come out next week.

It can be recalled that Swift countersued Mueller for $1, adding that she wants her case to “[serve] as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Taylor Swift — The 'Sexual Assault' Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016

Several witnesses have already testified about the incident, including Taylor’s bodyguard Greg Dent and Mueller’s ex-girlfriend Shannon Melcher.

According to Dent, he saw the DJ reaching under Taylor’s skirt just before the photographer took the infamous photo. However, he did not intervene because the singer did not send any cues.

Melcher, who was also in the photo with Swift and Mueller, revealed that she noticed Swift moving closer to her just before the photo was taken. She also noted that she wasn’t really paying attention to what her ex-boyfriend was doing, adding that it happened very quickly.

“I wasn’t paying attention directly to what he was doing to get into the photo. It happened very quickly, to be honest. I was aware that he was trying to get into the frame.”

[Featured Image by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images]