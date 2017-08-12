Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton Divorce: She’s Allegedly Tired Of Being The Bad Guy

Miranda Lambert appeared to have moved from her highly publicized divorce with Blake Shelton in 2015, but the 33-year-old singer may still be carrying some burden in her heart. According to a new report, the “Vice” hitmaker is allegedly tired of being labeled as the bad guy in her split with the country crooner.

“She was painted as the villain, and a lot of their friends in the industry took his side,” an insider told Life & Style.

According to a source close to the blonde singer, Blake’s romance with Gwen Stefani made matters worse. The Voice co-stars announced their relationship just a few months after Shelton’s divorce from Lambert. Miranda also found new love before 2015 ended, but even if she’s in a relationship with Anderson East, she still allegedly gets affected hearing about her ex-husband and his new girlfriend all the time.

Miranda Lambert remained quiet after her divorce from Blake Shelton, but she is finally breaking her silence through her music. During an interview with Billboard, the Pistol Annies member claimed that she didn’t need to talk about her album The Weight of These Wings because everything’s written on it.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there,” she said. “There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will.”

After news broke that Miranda and Blake got divorced, the award-winning singer walked into the studio to record “Vice” with Shane McAnally. According to the songwriter, he knows when someone is ready to let off some steam and that’s what he felt when he saw her walk into the room. Despite the heartbreak, Lambert confessed that she didn’t want a breakup record. However, she channeled all of her emotions in her new album.

“I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all,'” she said emphatically. “I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

Blake made it appear that Miranda was the bad guy when he revealed what he had gone through after their divorce. The 41-year old country superstar told Billboard that he recorded the vocals for some of his songs on his album If I’m Honest six months after all the crap went down.

“When you have a broken heart – at least, when I do – you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell,” he said.

Shelton also hinted that Lambert cheated on him when he recalled how he fell in love with Stefani. He thought that it was going to be one of those sympathetic talks when the No Doubt singer approached him. However, the 47-year-old pop star instantly connected with him when she revealed that she was going through the same situation as him. Gwen ended her marriage from Gavin Rossdale because she caught him having an affair with their nanny.

“She didn’t tell me much, because we didn’t know each other at the time, but she said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.’ That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day,” he said.

Miranda Lambert remained quiet despite the cheating rumors and instead focused on her career and new relationship. In fact, there were reports that Anderson East is planning to propose to his girlfriend before the year ends. An insider told E! News that the two are serious and understand each other on a deeper level. They also want to have their own babies soon.

“They would like to have children once they get married,” their source said. “This has been shared and discussed between them.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]