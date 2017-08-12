Prince William To Be Named King? Most Brits Prefer Princess Diana’s Son Over Charles To Ascend The Throne

Prince Charles has lost a recent poll about who should ascend the throne. Most Brits would rather have Prince William to be named the next king.

Last week’s broadcast of Diana: In Her Own Words on Channel 4 caused serious uproar on social media against Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. According to Princess Diana’s own words, Charles told her that he had the right to have a mistress, in addition to having a wife. He apparently did not want to be the only Prince of Wales, who never had a mistress.

Even though a number of people said they had watched the show on Lady Diana, this poll was not significantly influenced by the TV show. There were 2,000 people who took part in the survey. Only 28 percent of those admitted to having watched the show. A staggering 70 percent claimed they had not managed to watch it.

At the same time, Prince William got 51 percent vote to be named the next king. And, 60 percent of those who voted for him watched Diana: In Her Own Words.

According to the poll, only 22 percent people want Prince Charles as the next king. Prince Harry got 11 percent votes, which was even lower than the third-highest option: “No One” (14 percent).

Prince Charles’ approval rating has been low since Princess Diana’s death. In 1998, it reached an all-time low with just 39 percent. According to Vogue, Charles recovered to have 60 percent approval in 2016. However, it was still lower than the queen’s approval rating (81 percent) and Prince William’s (79 percent).

Seems like a huge number of people among the British do not want Camilla Parker-Bowles to be the next queen either. Even if Prince Charles becomes the next king, Camilla should not be called the queen, according to the exclusive poll conducted by ICM for The Sun.

Camilla should be named “Princess Consort,” 36 percent people said, while 37 percent people said they did not know what she should be called. Just 27 percent wanted her to be called as “Queen Consort,” if Charles becomes the king.

There have been a number of online articles in the last couple of days that claim the Queen has decided to name Prince William as her successor. While all these stories seem to be coming from unverified sources, there have been speculations for years if Charles should be the next king.

Legally speaking, there is no rule that stops Prince William to become the next king, in case Charles abdicates the throne after the Queen’s death. He won’t be the first heir to refuse the throne. King Edward VIII did it in 1936.

