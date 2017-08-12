‘Alaskan Bush People’: Is Billy Sick? New Photo Shows He’s Losing Weight Amid Wife Ami’s Cancer Battle

Ami Brown’s cancer condition might also be taking its toll on her husband, Billy. The Alaskan Bush People couple were recently photographed with Gabe and fans, and some noticed that Billy seems to be sick as well.

Billy Losing Weight?

In a recent fan photo showing Ami, Billy and Gabe at a shopping mall, via the Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page, fans could not help but notice how Billy seems to have lost weight. Given Ami’s advanced lung cancer, it is not surprising that her husband’s health is also affected. Billy worries a lot about his wife, who is undergoing an intensive cancer treatment, which includes radiation and chemotherapy.

“The pain… I just can’t take it anymore,” Ami, 53, told Billy.

When the diagnosis came out, Billy was the one to share it in an episode of Alaskan Bush People. He said that Ami is hurting pretty bad.

“We’re in for probably a lot harder road than we’ve ever faced. There’s no doubt about that.”

Billy added that he and his children are trying to be strong for Ami because his wife is not someone who wants to be a burden to anyone.

Ami, meanwhile, looks thinner and more fragile than before, sitting in a wheelchair. Although, fans have commented that for someone having a chemotherapy, she does not look that bad. It is not clear yet whether Ami has finished the 12-week cancer treatment plan. In the recent episode of Alaskan Bush People, it was shown that Ami was just about to begin her radiation treatment. The episode is estimated to have been filmed about eight to 12 weeks ago, although the show has promised they would try to keep the show as close to real time as possible.

Is Ami’s Condition Exaggerated For Ratings?

Ami and Billy, together with their seven grown children, star in the reality series, Alaskan Bush People, on Discovery Channel. Running for seven seasons now, many viewers claim that the show is fabricated and that the Brown family does not actually live on a remote island in Alaska as they pretend to be. With that, some fans could not help but doubt Ami’s health condition. While some believe that she is sick, a fan commented that the show could have embellished her illness a bit for ratings.

Alaskan Bush People airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

