Amanda Stanton Shares Her Thoughts On If She Would Be ‘The Bachelorette’

Amanda Stanton is a name that has been thrown around when everyone talks about who should be cast as The Bachelorette. Now The Hollywood Gossip is sharing that Amanda is sharing her thoughts on if she would want to have this job or not.

When it comes to possibilities for the next season of The Bachelorette, they will probably end up choosing someone that was on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. So far, ABC hasn’t even confirmed who the guy handing out roses is going to be. They have also brought back people from past seasons before. Amanda Stanton is going to be on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, and of course, that means that the fans might decide she would be perfect for the role of The Bachelorette.

Amanda Stanton was interviewed on the Morning Breath podcast and she shared that she doesn’t think she would be good as The Bachelorette. She actually said, “The world would freak out if I was The Bachelorette. Everyone would hate it.” Fans wondered why Amanda Stanton wouldn’t think she would be good at the job, though.

One reason Amanda might think fans would hate it is because she has been given a hard time about doing shows like this and leaving her two daughters behind. They have a father who is very involved in their lives, but a lot of people have shamed Amanda for leaving them and filming The Bachelor and then two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Since Amanda didn’t find love on The Bachelor, she tried Bachelor in Paradise and found love with Josh Murray. These two got engaged, but it ended up not working out for them. Now she is back once again to try and find love, and rumors are things are going pretty well for her on the upcoming season. If she does end up in a relationship, there is no reason to think she would be cast as The Bachelorette either.

What do you think of the idea of Amanda Stanton as The Bachelorette? Do you think that she could be convinced to do the job?

