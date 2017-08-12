‘Law And Order: SVU’ Season 19: Brooke Shields Lands Major Recurring Role, Shakes Up Olivia Benson’s World

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 will be adding some new cast members. As Yahoo! TV recently reported, one of those is Philip Winchester, who played Peter Stone on Chicago Justice. One more new cast member includes Brooke Shields, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress landed a major part that will be recurring throughout the upcoming season. Although there were few details about her character, one tidbit has fans talking.

Shields has a long history of being in front of the camera. She is a household name and has been in the entertainment business for many years. She has appeared in both film and television, including making appearances in Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, Army Wives, Nip/Tuck, and That ’70s Show. Out of all those parts, Brooke’s character on Law & Order: SVU will be very different from what she is used to.

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played. I’m excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.”

Not only will she be stirring the pot, she will shake up Olivia Benson‘s (Mariska Hargitay) world. It sounds interesting and fans are speculating on what kind of role Shields will play in the series. The fact that she has a major role and it is recurring makes it likely that she will either be part of the police department, district attorney’s office, or perhaps even an investigator. There is also the chance that she is someone who has some type of connection with Olivia outside of the Special Victims Unit.

It was recently reported that Philip Winchester will continue playing Peter Stone, just on a different show and in a new city. As fans may recall, he portrayed the Assistant State’s Attorney in Chicago Justice, which was canceled in the first season. Moving him to Law & Order: SVU won’t be too difficult since the character is the son of Benjamin Stone (Michael Moriarty). If that name sounds familiar, it is because Benjamin was the ADA during the first four seasons of the original Law & Order TV show.

Tapping into my inner Monet… A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

The actress will be joining SVU cast members Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Raul Esparza, and Ice-T. In May, Entertainment Weekly reported that the show aired its 400th episode, making it the longest-running primetime television series.

What kind of character do you think Brooke Shields will play on the NBC crime drama? How will she shake up Olivia Benson’s world? Find out when Law & Order: SVU Season 19 premieres on September 27.

On rainy days we color coordinate. ????: @therealmariskahargitay #SVU A post shared by Law & Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

[Featured Image by Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com]