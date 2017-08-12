‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Mary Beth Evans Speaks Out On Johnson Family Secret And Joey’s Guilt

Days of Our Lives fans have been watching Kayla and Steve Johnson protect their son, Joey, since he smothered Ava with a pillow a year ago. It has been tough on the whole family and is heating up for an end Mary Beth Evans shared her thoughts on.

The following may contain Days of Our Lives spoilers. If you don’t want to know what may be coming on the long-running soap opera, stop reading now.

The story of the Johnson family’s involvement in the murder of Ava has been going on for about a year now on Days of Our Lives. Steve has covered for his son, Kayla has wanted to confess to the murder, and Joey has more guilt than he can handle. The Inquisitr reported the whole story to you on August 3.

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) recently shared her thoughts on the storyline with Soap Hub. She said that the Johnson family has been suffering from the secret for a long time. As Joey’s mother, all she wants is her son to be protected. When Jade came into his life, she learned of how Ava met her end. This has caused some additional stress in the already bad situation.

With Kayla normally being a rule follower on Days of Our Lives, it is out of character for her to cover up a murder. Mary Beth shares that the idea of letting her son go to prison is just not an option and she will do anything to protect him.

While Steve will do whatever it takes to protect Joey, he also understands him. Mary Beth Evans shared that the guilt that is so overwhelming to Joey is something Steve can relate to. When Joey wants to atone for the murder, Steve wants to help him and Kayla is horrified at the idea. Days of Our Lives viewers will see the couple at odds over what is best for their son.

Mary Beth Evans said that in the scenes of begging Joey not to turn himself in, she was just a mother wanting to protect her son. The scenes were very intense for her with the raw emotion. She felt desperate to get Joey to hear her and understand that going to prison would ruin his life. Steve, on the other hand, is telling her not say those things to Joey. They just aren’t on the same page on how to handle this. The thing is, it isn’t their choice. Only Joey can make the decision on whether to confess or not.

Mary Beth Evans did share that there would be trouble in Kayla and Steve’s marriage on Days of Our Lives. They have a strong marriage and will make it through, but it is going to take a lot of hard work.

