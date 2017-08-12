Stephen King On Twitter: ‘Trump Is Unfit For Office. Needs To Be Removed’

Stephen King has no love for Donald Trump, and the legendary horror author hasn’t shied away from using his Twitter account to blast the president on multiple occasions. Both during the election season and since he was inaugurated, King has used social media to blast Trump at every available turn, much to the delight of his fans and the chagrin of Trump supporters.

Today, Stephen King once again put Trump on Twitter blast, this time getting straight to the heart of the matter. In the midst of increasingly volatile Trump rhetoric regarding North Korea and now even potential military action in beleaguered Venezuela, King shared a tweet with his fans that echoed what so many anti-Trump activists have been saying for months. Namely, that it’s time to remove the Donald from office. The reason? According to King, Donald is unfit.

“Trump is unfit for office. Needs to be removed.”

According to Mr. King, who has two high-profile film adaptations in theaters this summer and fall (IT and The Dark Tower), there’s no time like the present to do a little cleaning of the White House. Not surprisingly, many of the beloved horror master’s Twitter followers seem to agree with King.

Donald Trump is unfit for office. Needs to be removed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 11, 2017

A few even shared their own personal forms of Trump resistance in response to the latest anti-Trump tweet authored by Stephen King.

I just reported him to Twitter Abuse for making violent threats. A futile gesture but it made me feel marginally better. — Jessie G. Talbot (@author_talbot) August 11, 2017

Some criticized the fact that Trump seems to be drawing the United States into WWIII from his golf course vacation, a terrifying thought.

On Twitter. He's starting WW3 on Twitter. Let that sink in. On Twitter. From a golf course. — Elizabeth Windsor (@LizabethWind11) August 11, 2017

At least one Stephen King fan even pointed out that the current Trump course of action appears to be at odds with the current president’s former words. Words Trump shared on Twitter before he inexplicably secured a White House victory in November.

As The Hill reports, Stephen King’s latest Trump attack appears to be a direct response to Trump’s recent comments regarding retaliating with “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to threaten the United States. At roughly the same time that King shared his most recent anti-Trump thoughts on social media, Trump himself was bragging that the U.S. military is “locked and loaded” and ready to act if the rogue North Korean regime behaves “unwisely.”

Despite Trump’s increasingly menacing rhetoric, North Korean officials have publicly rolled out a plan to fire missiles at (or near) the U.S. base in Guam sometime in August.

Throughout the course of his increasingly blistering Twitter attacks on Trump, Stephen King has called the president “worse than any horror story I ever wrote,” and even indicated he’d prefer to vote for his creation, Pennywise the Clown, than Donald.

Or at least his dog would.

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, after believing Donald Trump was the CANDIDATE of evil, switches her allegiance to someone even worse. pic.twitter.com/ZkvrfPffE5 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 2, 2016

King even mocked Donald Trump during the holiday season, telling his Twitter followers (and the world) that his dog Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, was waiting to defend her home turf from a decidedly un-jolly home invader. Namely, an orange-haired intruder by the name of Trump-A-Claus.

Not exactly flattering.

After checking Twitter, Molly–aka the Thing of Evil–thinks the red-suited invader is Trump-A-Claus. She's watching for orange hair. pic.twitter.com/bVRyyjuzxS — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 6, 2016

While some of Stephen King’s anti-Trump tweets appear to be humorous and tongue-in-cheek, the horror author has called for the removal of the sitting president more than once in recent weeks. On May 10, King used his Twitter account to openly call for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

That tweet would go on to be retweeted nearly 95,000 times.

Donald Trump: A remarkable combination of unhinged and dumb as dirt. Time to start talking impeachment. Really. Enough is enough. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 10, 2017

On June 29, King took the lower road with his Trump critique. In the midst of Donald Trump’s childish feud with the hosts of Morning Joe, Stephen King was forced to admit that he finds the president to be nothing more than a “hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish a**hat.” According to King, making the admission “hurt.”

His Twitter followers would go on to retweet those sentiments over 86,000 times.

The president is a hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish asshat. And it hurts to say that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]