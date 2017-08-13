Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss: Kylie Jenner Reveals Khloe Stops Adding One Thing To Food To Shed Off Pounds

Khloe Kardashian has always been branded as the “fat sister” of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings. Despite the unnecessary comments from her critics, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star transformed her body by eating healthy and working out regularly. However, Kylie Jenner revealed that her sister stopped using one particular add-on to her food that helped her shed off pounds.

After her nasty divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she uses her time now to focus more on taking care of herself.

The girlfriend of Tristan Thompson is not one to shy away from flaunting her amazing weight loss by wearing clothes that compliment her curves. Khloe Kardashian launched her Good American jeans last year but she just recently added bodysuits to the collection. Not only did the 33-year-old television personality help promote the line by sharing her brand new non-denim addition on social media, she modeled a couple of the designs as well.

Although the reality star obviously lost a lot of weight, she made sure that her Good American bodysuits will also accommodate curvy women. The line goes up to size 24 and Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her and three other women with different body types, calling them her beautiful “good squad.”

There is no secret in losing weight. One must add exercise to their daily routine and eat fruits and vegetables as much as possible — Khloe Kardashian did just that. Her journey to her new sexy body has been documented in their hit reality television series, where the star will mostly be seen working out with a trainer and eating her salads.

Meanwhile, when Kylie Jenner was previously asked about her weight loss, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan revealed more than just her secrets. The 20-year-old Kylie Lip Kit mogul spilled one of Khloe Kardashian’s shocking discoveries about herself.

“She was allergic to coconut oil and she was cooking everything with coconut oil. So then she stopped that and then she like, lost all the water weight. She’s doing really great.”

Coconut is everywhere these days. It is used as a butter substitute in vegan baking, a smoothie topper for natural health nuts, and even a beauty treatment, for moisturizing skin and hair and improving oral health via oil pulling. Many in the coconut business promote it as the “healthy” saturated fat, but it didn’t work well with Khloe Kardashian like she hoped.

Monday A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]