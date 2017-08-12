Things Cool Off Way Too Fast In Your Last Relationship? You Might Be A ‘Love Bombing’ Survivor

People end romantic relationships daily with little to no reason given for the final kiss-off, but a new trend emerging among young singles known as a “love bombing” is reportedly, purposely hot and heavy at the start, before a partner purposely cool things off to the confusion of their assumed lover, prior to the “bomber” making a hasty getaway.

The New York Post notes that the ploy, defined as a manipulative move to break someone’s heart before the person has even had time to get used to the feeling of new love, has made victims of those with lonely hearts who are simply hoping that their next date will be the start of a possible happy ending.

“Love bombing is a seductive tactic, where a manipulative person tries to control another individual with ‘bombs,’ brimming from day one,” the Post claims of the dating tactic.

Speaking to The Sun, psychiatrist Dale Archer further notes that the instance usually begins right off the bat on the first date, where the “bomber” showers their partner with love and affection almost immediately, and without any hesitation whatsoever.

While the receptor might initially find the overexposure of feelings to be somewhat odd so early on, the messages of affection are crafted in such a seemingly genuine light, they’re hard to ignore.

“Typically, it will occur in whirlwind romances where one partner will try to influence a person with affection, attention, presents, and promises about the future,” writers for the Post report, adding, “things [between the partners often] progress quickly, and the rush of a new romance can often be powerful for victims, pushing aside any feelings of doubt and causing high levels of infatuation.”

The smooth sailing never lasts for long, however, as things quickly come to a close once the person being pelted with “bombs” takes a moment for themselves or someone else, as the bomber ultimately feels that they’re no longer the center of their lover’s attention.

“If there’s an abrupt shift in the type of attention, from affectionate and loving to controlling and angry, with the pursuing partner making unreasonable demands, that’s a red flag,” Archer told Psychology Today of the manipulative play.

“The important thing to remember about love bombing is that it is psychological partner abuse, period. When one person intentionally manipulates and exploits another’s weakness or insecurity, there’s no other word for it.”

On the contrary, Archer went on, “if [the] extravagant displays of affection continue indefinitely, if actions match words, and there is no devaluation phase, then it’s probably not love bombing.”

'Love bombing' is the newest dangerous dating trend https://t.co/fP2ilEJOmb via @nypost — Erik Martinez (@BayleyRaeFan) August 12, 2017

Nonetheless, either overemphasized display of affection can be detrimental to a person’s psyche, and often means that the pairing may not last for the long haul.

“Archer advised that healthy relationships build slowly,” the psychiatrist warns potential “love bombing” victims, “and couples should maintain healthy friendships and relationships with friends and family throughout [their romantic relationship].”

[Featured Image by erazetdinov/iStock]