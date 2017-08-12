‘GH’ Spoilers For Weeks Of Aug 14 & 21: Sam Confesses, Verdict In Julian’s Trial, Alexis Calms Carly’s Rage

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of August 21 reveal that Sam becomes burdened with guilt feelings and makes a decision to confess. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Carly (Laura Wright) find common ground after Carly rages over the discovery that it was Sam (Kelly Monaco) who shot Sonny (Maurice Benard) and left him inside a pit to die. She confronts Sam on a hospital bed and then lashes out at Jason.

Alexis tries to calm Carly down by arguing that it is not fair to blame Sam for her actions because she was suffering a psychotic episode induced by a toxoplasmosis infection at the time. Alexis recalls that Carly also went through a similar experience with Morgan (Brian Craig) when Ava (Maura West) swapped his Lithium medication with a placebo.

Jason works hard towards building up trust with Carly and tries to explain things to her. Carly gets shocking news in the week of August 21.

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of August 14 state that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) finds the gun that Sam used to shoot Sonny. He takes the piece of evidence recovered from the construction site to the police. He shows it to Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), pointing out that the gun could have fired the bullet that doctors extracted from Sonny’s leg.

Spoilers for the week of August 14 from Daytime Royalty reveal that Sonny returns home after he is discharged from the hospital. He has recovered from his terrifying near-death experience. Dante, Nathan, and Michael (Chad Duell) confront him and accuse him of concealing information that could help the police find his shooter.

Michael insists that Sonny must name the person who shot him. Sonny only beats around the bush and avoids mentioning Sam’s name.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) updates Sam about the trial and her testimony. Sam urges her to tell the truth.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Franco and Liz reunite. Franco also recovers some of his artwork. Ava (Maura West) receives an unexpected request from Franco. Franco is considering selling his paintings at Ava’s gallery. This could be an opportunity for Ava to revive her career as an art dealer

Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is intrigued by Franco’s painting.

GH spoilers for the week of August 21 state that the judge reaches a verdict in Julian’s trial after Rudge testifies against him. Anna (Finola Hughes) gets a surprise, probably from Andre (Anthony Montgomery). She seeks answers and approaches Finn for help.

Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy) is shocked when she finds out who her date is. Stella (Vernee Watson-Johnson) sets her up on a date, but she never expected it would be Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Griffin worries that he is not getting through to Ava (Maura West). Although he wants to help, Ava seems to have given up on herself. However, Liz offers support, offering Griffin the encouragement he needs to try to connect with Ava once again.

Griffin eventually springs a surprise on Ava and comes to her defense.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 21 state that Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) and Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) take stock of their relationship as Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and Kiki grow closer. Kiki and Griffin have lunch together, and her mother Ava joins them.

The friendship between Kiki and Griffin could be the beginning of a new relationship. Kiki and Dillon paired up after Kiki’s relationship with Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) ended when the troubled youth died. Ava did everything in her power to stop her daughter from seeing Morgan, including swapping his Lithium medication with a placebo.

