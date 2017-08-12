‘SNL’ Writer Katie Rich Reinstated After Being Suspended For Barron Trump Tweet

SNL writer Katie Rich made headlines earlier this year when she appeared to target 11-year-old Barron Trump on Twitter. In a now-deleted January tweet, Rich predicted that new “First Son” Barron would be this country’s first homeschool shooter. Not surprisingly, fans and critics of POTUS Donald Trump alike widely condemned the SNL writer’s words, likening them to “cyber bullying,” and demanding that her employers take action in response to her shocking words.

While Katie Rich quickly deleted her controversial Barron Trump tweet and followed it up with a seemingly sincere Twitter apology (after first deleting, clearing out, and reinstating her social media accounts), her bosses at SNL had little choice but to cave to public pressure and mete out the discipline. Within a week of Katie Rich’s Barron Trump tweet, Rich found herself suspended from her high-profile SNL job — indefinitely.

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

Many wondered if the “indefinite” suspension was code for a much harsher punishment, perhaps even the termination of Katie Rich from SNL. However, KIRO 7 is now reporting that Ms. Rich was apparently spared the SNL ax. That’s because, on Thursday night’s episode of Weekend Update: Summer Edition, Rich was credited as an SNL writer for the first time in months.

Katie Rich’s criticism of Barron Trump garnered so much attention that it was directly criticized by the POTUS (and young Barron’s dad) in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. According to the elder Trump, Rich’s cyberbullying (an issue his wife Melania once promised to tackle as her platform as first lady) of his then-10-year-old son was nothing more than a “disgrace.”

Chicago-born comedian & SNL skit writer Katie Rich appears to be back to work after she was suspended for Trump gag https://t.co/QNw0Er3eN0 pic.twitter.com/d8U6ABw1n4 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 11, 2017

According to Donald’s response to the Katie Rich tweet, SNL is a “failing show” and “not funny.” The POTUS also took some time to bag on Alec Baldwin (who famously portrayed him on SNL), calling the liberal actor “a disaster.” Trump went on to add that being targeted by Katie Rich was “not an easy thing” for Barron to deal with.

“Well, Saturday Night Live — a person from Saturday Night Live was terrible. It’s a failing show. It’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son. It’s a disgrace. He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

General question: why do ppl get in trouble for tweeting things when they're only representing themselves? — Matt (@MattLeveillee) August 11, 2017

If she had said that about obama's kid she wouldn't be back. Disgusting. — ?? (@hawkeyeND) August 11, 2017

I am so happy Katie Rich is back writing for SNL! — Mark Walsh (@markcwalsh) August 11, 2017

Who's children will she bully and attack next on twitter? Please tell us Katie! — T Loves Martinis (@TJS1206) August 11, 2017

Thursday night’s SNL-related credit is the first time that fans of the show have seen Katie Rich’s name associated with the popular sketch comedy program in roughly six months. However, while it is apparent that Rich is lending her talents to this summer’s special four-episode Weekend Update run, it’s not immediately clear whether or not Katie will be back to write for SNL full-time when the series’ fall season kicks off.

"SNL" writer Katie Rich credited on "Weekend Update" spinoff after suspension for Barron Trump tweet https://t.co/3OJxY0T3iB pic.twitter.com/MUpnv0hBEp — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 11, 2017

What do you think? Has Katie Rich been punished enough for appearing to pick on Barron Trump on social media, or should SNL boot her off the show for good?

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]