Evelyn Lozada And Carl Crawford’s Split Raises Suspicions Amongst ‘Basketball Wives’ Viewers

Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford have called off their engagement, Lozada’s rep has confirmed. A representative for Lozada told TMZ that the two called it quits back in February once Lozada became suspicious of Crawford’s cheating. Lozada and Crawford have chosen to remain good friends while they focus on being good co-parents to their 3-year-old son, Leo, according to Us Weekly. Currently, Crawford is living in Houston, while the 41-year-old Basketball Wives star resides in Arizona.

However, Evelyn Lozada and her rumored estranged fiance, Carl Crawford, have caused a ton of confusion amongst fans of the controversial VH1 series. Various reports have claimed Evelyn may have lied about her plotline on this season of Basketball Wives in order to secure a spot on the hit show, according to BET.

Evelyn’s most recent Basketball Wives storyline of trying to have another baby with Crawford does not line up with the claims of the couple’s split, according to Bossip. As trying for baby number two would be rather difficult to do if they have been estranged.

This is leading some to wonder if the Basketball Wives veteran sold a bogus plot to viewers. In addition to this, the show concluded filming back in May, which was long after the two reportedly split back in February.

In regard to the cheating allegations, the former Dodgers star did not respond to requests for comment from TMZ.

Evelyn got engaged in 2013 to four-time Major League Baseball All-Star Crawford in December of 2013. Crawford proposed to Lozada on Christmas Eve with a 14.5 carat ring, which is reportedly valued at around $1.5 million. According to Starcasm, Carl Crawford retired after 15 seasons in 2016.

Evelyn has documented her battle with infertility on Livin’ Lozada, her reality show previously on OWN network. Lozada’s last pregnancy ended in miscarriage.

Breakup rumors sparked when fans noticed Lozada and Crawford, who were last seen together in March celebrating Leo’s birthday party, had been posting multiple photos on Instagram hundreds of miles apart and traveling without one another. Crawford also flew to Las Vegas in June without Lozada and Leo, while Evelyn took a vacation in the Bahamas in early July.

Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you. #Baecation #FamilyTrip #MuchNeeded #ILoveMyFamily ????❤️ A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on Jul 10, 2016 at 8:15am PDT

Back in April, Evelyn opened up to E! News and stated the reasons Carl Crawford will not appear on Basketball Wives. According to Lozada, Crawford has no official social media accounts because he is a very private person. At the time, Lozada said Carl Crawford is very supportive, but does not want to be on Basketball Wives.

At the time, Evelyn said that if she does get married, Basketball Wives viewers and her fans will know about it several months after the ceremony occurred.

Leo took his wish VERY serious. I hope it comes true my Leo! ????????❤ #WeLoveYou #Happy3rdBirthday #MyBabyBoyIsGettingBig #PoolParty A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Previously, Evelyn also stated her major reason for returning to the VH1 series: to prove that she is a changed woman. Since her last appearance on Basketball Wives, Lozada had been working on controlling her anger and not engaging in confrontations. In earlier seasons, the reality star was known and made famous for her violent outbursts.

Regardless of the television shows feuds and confrontations, Evelyn said she is super grateful that her long-time friend and co-star, Shaunie O’Neal, invited her back to VH1’s hit series.

Members of Evelyn’s family were cautious of her return to Basketball Wives, however, Evelyn said she feels she has a sense of loyalty to the franchise.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]