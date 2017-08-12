Paybacks can be harsh, and David And Victoria Beckham, and family, are dishing them to Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, at least in a good-natured way, as the Beckham family invaded the set of Modern Family. But Ferguson loved it and even posed for a photo in the Dunphy living room.

Victoria Beckham shared the photo on her social media, telling the world that she and David Beckham were taking over the roles of Claire and Phil Dunphy.

“Dunphy’s are out, the Beckham’s moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy#mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham.”

And Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared the same photo with a caption of his own.

“The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!”

While the three adults strike poses, the Beckham kids (and a friend) crowd around the sofa. Romeo, Cruz, and Harper sit on the couch, as Brooklyn leans in behind them.

But the story of what caused the Beckham invasion on the set of Modern Family is even funnier, and it involves Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita.

The week before the visit to the set of Modern Family, the Beckhams, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, were dining in the same Italian restaurant when Mikita accidentally photo bombed a pic that David Beckham was taking with his kids. When people recognized Mikita, an attorney, and pointed the photo bombing out later, Mikita apologized on Instagram.

“Beckham photo bomb? #IPromiseItWasAnAccident.”

Sounds like a real Hollywood story.

But while there is no word on whether or not any of the Beckhams will actually do a guest shot on Modern Family, David Beckham wouldn’t be the first professional athlete to make an appearance on the show. Last year, Peyton Manning played a coach for Joe, the young son of Jay and Gloria, trying to help him with his coordination.

Sofia Vergara included a photo from the set with Manning innocently in the background.

“Uggh #peytonmanning photo bombing my pic.”

But even though it seems that Modern Family can go on forever, show creator Steve Levitan is now saying that Modern Family Season 10 will likely be the end of the popular ABC show. Levitan says that since Modern Family became so successful, he started to look toward Modern Family Season 10 as a milestone.

“Our original goal was to just stay on the air. After awhile though, we felt we may be in control our own fate, and 10 sounded like a nice round number.”

But before fans panic, Levitan doesn’t have anything sudden or scary in mind for the Dunphys, Pritchetts, Delgados, and Tuckers, and a plan for Modern Family Season 10 means that there will be two more seasons.

“We haven’t had that exact conversation yet how we want to end the show episode-wise. We’ve talked about areas that we want to go and tonally what we want to do.”

The cast of Modern Family is back on the set and is filming Season 9 of the hit series. With Manny off to college and Luke taking a gap year, Levitan jokes that he has something similar going on in his personal life, as his own son is off to college.

What do you think of the Beckham photo on the set of Modern Family? Will 10 seasons of Modern Family be enough? What do you think of a spin-off?

