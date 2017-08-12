‘General Hospital’ EP Frank Valentini Confirmed William deVry Is Staying, Steve Burton Story Involves Romance

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini reveal Julian Jerome will not be leaving Port Charles. Quoting Valentini’s tweet Nathan Varni commented he couldn’t wait for the upcoming storylines involving the actor.

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of General Hospital hint more trouble is going to hit Port Charles as the countdown to the appearance of Steve Burton continues. The General Hospital EP repeatedly addressed the concerns of many soap fans over their decision to bring back Burton to GH. Based on the Valentini’s latest statements it seems like PC residents will take notice to the stranger’s uncanny resemblance to Jason’s old face.

William deVry Is Staying

Great news-just in time for the weekend!! Will DeVry is staying in Port Charles. Deets to follow #Julian #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) August 11, 2017

With the recent writing shake-ups and General Hospital’s decision to bring back Steve Burton to the soap by reportedly letting go other regulars, it has been a rough week for ABC’s daytime drama. There’s a bit of good news for all of William DeVry’s fans -the actor will not be leaving Port Charles anytime soon.

There were prior reports that DeVry and General Hospital were at a deadlock in their contract negotiations, and there’s a possibility that the actor will be let go. Just a few hours ago, Valentini confirmed Julian will remain in PC, and he even promised to release more details soon.

Julian's day in court has arrived, but is he ready for what lies ahead? See for yourself, West Coast! #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC pic.twitter.com/IKlUdab4b6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 10, 2017

Stone Cold Jason is Back

This fall Steve Burton’s highly anticipated return to General Hospital will finally air. Fans have mixed emotions about the actor’s comeback. Needless to say, Valentini seems to be excited about the scenes which are scheduled to go on air by then.

Catch up anytime! Full episodes of #GH are always available online —-> https://t.co/7NqaQN9odJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 10, 2017

In a previous report, Valentini revealed Steve Burton’s upcoming scenes in General Hospital will affect almost every Port Charles resident. While the role Burton will play remains to be a secret, Valentini hinted the character Burton will play will be in the center of romance and intrigue. Of course, there will also be a lot of mystery involved. The plot would definitely involve some danger. As for the romance, there are many ladies in need of a partner in town. Sam Morgan might be involved although reports suggest she is going to stick to the Jason Morgan she is with right now.

More Familiar Faces Back In General Hospital

Spoilers also reveal Milo Giambetti is going to appear in an upcoming episode of General Hospital. Drew Cheetwood posted a picture on Twitter where he was dressed up in a suit. Based on reports, the scenes he is shooting now would probably air sometime in September on General Hospital.

WATCH: Alexis is forced to say how Julian's inactions put Sam in Liv's crosshairs. #GH pic.twitter.com/YAQMICl13g — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]