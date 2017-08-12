‘BB19’: Jason Dent Worries Someone Will Flip On Paul Abrahamian, Final 6 Deal Made — Live Feed Updates

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Jason Dent worries that Alex Ow will flip on Paul Abrahamian. Jason believes it is too early to turn on Paul and hopes that Alex comes up with a new eviction plan. Josh Martinez talked to Alex about the final six deal and revealed the one houseguest that he cannot trust. The live feeds have been action-packed as the BB19 house waits for the nomination ceremony to begin.

Alex Plans To Put Paul On The Block?

Online Big Brother reported that Alex and Jason talked about who she was going to nominate for Week 7’s eviction. Alex revealed that she was considering Elena Davies and Paul. BB19 spoilers suggest that Paul would be a good choice because she trusts him and it would ensure that Elena would go if Cody wins the POV.

Jason flips out and explains that it a bad move. He worried that someone would flip on Paul and vote him out. BB19 spoilers state that Alex knows it is a risk, but she wanted to put someone up that would be entirely safe. Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Alex suggested if Jason wasn’t comfortable with Paul going up, she could put him on the block. You could tell by Jason’s facial expression that he wasn’t okay with that at all.

Josh And Alex Talk About The Final Six

Alex heads up to the HOH room to chat with Josh before the nomination ceremony. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Josh thinks it’s a bad idea to put Paul up next to Elena. He asks Alex who she is putting up, and she told him she cannot say, but Elena may be in trouble.

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Josh was upset that Raven Walton suggested Josh go up as a pawn. Josh said that he would go up if need be, but he didn’t want to put his game at risk. Alex tried to calm Josh down and assured him he is safe this week. Josh added that he doesn’t trust Raven and didn’t want to work with her anymore. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that the final six alliance is Alex, Kevin Schlehuber, Paul, Jason, Josh, and Christmas.

Downstairs, Cody Nickson told Elena that if he won the POV, he would save her. Cody added that would be the perfect scenario because it would keep them both safe for another week.

Do you think Paul will go on the block as a pawn? Is the BB19 house ready to play their own game and get rid of Paul?

